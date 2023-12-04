USMNT rumors: Richards in midfield, Robinson on fire, Frith to play for USA
USMNT rumors: Chris Richards in midfield
Chris Richards was not getting regular game time at Crystal Palace and the defender has recently been linked with a move to Eredivisie side Feyenoord. However, he was given a rare start by Palace in midfield as they drew 1-1 with West Ham United in the Premier League yesterday.
Speaking after the game to Crystal Palace, Richards said: "I just want to be on the pitch so whatever it takes. I feel I did pretty well. I'm a bit more defensive than anything. I'm not used to the ball going over my head like that but I enjoyed it."
The fixtures keep on coming for Palace with a home match against AFC Bournemouth this Wednesday. We will see if Richards can keep his position in midfield for this tie.
Antonee Robinson on fire
Antonee Robinson provided an assist for Harry Wilson at the weekend. However, Fulham ended up losing 4-3 with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring a late winner for Liverpool.
OptaJack have revealed that, "Robinson is the first USMNT player to record an assist in three consecutive Premier League appearances and the first to do in the five major European leagues since at least 2006-07."
The left-back also scored and made two assists for the USMNT in their aggregate victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the Nations League quarter-finals during the last international break. He is becoming a deadly threat in attacking scenarios.
Declan Frith to represent the USA
The USMNT have done well recruiting players from England to represent the Stars and Stripes. Folarin Balogun and Yunus Musah are notable recruits who are now integral to Gregg Berhalter's side.
The USA could persuade another player to switch his international allegiance. Standard Sport have reported that, "US Soccer are ready to poach former Chelsea and Aston Villa winger Declan Frith from England.
"The 21-year-old is applying for a passport to play for the United States in March, with his grandmother's heritage making him eligible."
Frith spent his youth career with Welling United, Chelsea and Aston Villa. He is now playing for Valencia Mestalla.