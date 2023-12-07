USMNT rumors: Richards continues in midfield, Weah out, Koleosho injury
USMNT rumors: Chris Richards continues in midfield
Chris Richards who is predominantly a defender has now played back-to-back matches for Crystal Palace in midfield. However, Palace's manager Roy Hodgson has made an extraordinary comment about his player.
Hodgson was quoted in The Athletic saying that Richards is “the best American centre-back. I know Tim Ream is a very good player, but he’s at the latter end of his career, whereas Richards’ is just starting here.”
It is a strange quote from Hodgson to claim to value him so highly. If the manager does think he is his country's best in his position, then surely he should be playing him there.
Timothy Weah still out
Timothy Weah has not played in Juventus' last four Serie A games due to a hamstring injury and he is set to miss this weekend's match against Napoli as well.
Romeo Agresti has reported that "Weah will miss Juve-Napoli." However, from a USMNT perspective, Weston McKennie is set to play in this game.
Luca Koleosho injury update
Luca Koleosho is eligible to play for the USMNT despite him currently representing Italy's U21s. The Burnley player has been in fine form in the Premier League and recently got his first goal in the competition against Sheffield United.
However, this week Koleosho limped off injured in a defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers. His manager Vincent Kompany has given an update on the player. Kompany told The Athletic, "He’s going to be out for a while. We’ll do everything we can to make sure that he gets back healthy and ready to go again."
Koleosho being out is a big blow for Burnley who are fighting to stay in the Premier League.