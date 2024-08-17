USMNT rumors: Robinson backs Pochettino, Donovan joins San Diego, Cincinnati bid for Sargent
USMNT rumors: Antonee Robinson backs Mauricio Pochettino
The news that Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the next head coach of the USMNT has been greeted very well by supporters. However, we were yet to hear what the players thought of it.
However, the Premier League season has now begun with Manchester United defeating Fulham 1-0 on the opening night.
USMNT defender Antonee Robinson speaking after his Fulham side's loss told NBC, "He’s a very good manager, so I’ll be interested to see obviously how he comes in. How he gets used to the boys. How we get used to him.
"It’s a fresh start now, obviously eyes are going to be on the World Cup and he’s got two years to get the best out of us that we can and we gotta give it everything for him so that he can be successful with us."
Pochettino may have only won trophies when he was at Paris Saint-Germain. However, he is known for the quality of his man management and getting the best out of young players.
Landon Donovan joins the San Diego Wave
USMNT legend Landon Donovan has not coached since the San Diego Loyal dissolved. However, he is now back in the dugout as the interim boss of the San Diego Wave in the NWSL.
San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and general manager Camille Ashton had the following to say about the Donovan hiring on club's official website.
"We are thrilled to have Landon join the club and lead the team for the remainder of the season, including the first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup.
"Landon’s level of knowledge, understanding, and experience as both a player and a coach, provides us with a leader that can help guide this club to where we want to be – in a playoff position and competing for a Championship. His passion for this city and growing the game, along with having a player-first mentality, make him a natural fit for this club.”
The San Diego Wave are currently 10th in the NWSL, so Donavan has a job on his hands to get them into the playoff positions.
FC Cincinnati made a bid for Josh Sargent
The MLS transfer window has now closed and it has since been revealed that FC Cincinnati made an ambitious attempt to sign Josh Sargent. The USMNT forward is currently playing for Norwich City in the Championship so it would have been a difficult deal to get done.
GiveMeSport has reported that: "Cincinnati bid somewhere in the region of $20 million for Sargent, sources say. Norwich demanded north of $25 million... Sources indicate this pursuit isn’t over and that Cincy could still work on a winter deal for Sargent. St. Louis City have his MLS priority rights and would need to be compensated."
Cincinnati was also linked with Weston McKennie of Juventus this summer - so the club is showing their aspirations to be a top club in MLS.