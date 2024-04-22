USMNT rumors: Dest injured, McKennie rejects deal, Wright unlucky
- Sergino Dest suffers a long-term injury
- Weston McKennie rejects new Juventus contract
- Haji Wright unlucky in FA Cup Semi-Final
USMNT rumors: Sergino Dest suffers injury
Sergino Dest has been a star for PSV Eindhoven this season. In 37 games playing left-back or right-back, he has managed two goals and seven assists. However, soccer can be cruel and PSV have revealed that, "Dest suffered an injury during Saturday's training session. The duration of the absence is still being assessed. However, it's almost certain that he will be out for an extended period."
Dest is now a doubt for the USMNT at the Copa America this summer. He is also only on loan at PSV from FC Barcelona and it could scupper his chance of joining the Eredivisie side permanently.
Weston McKennie rejects new Juventus deal
Weston McKennie has turned his Juventus career around this season after a disappointing loan spell with Leeds United in the Premier League. In 33 matches for Juventus, he has provided 10 assists.
However, his time at the Serie A side could be coming to an end. The journalist Mirko Di Natale reported on X, "McKennie rejected the first renewal proposal (same current salary of 2.5 million € , one year plus option for the second). The negotiation will continue: if the parties do not reach an agreement, the midfielder will be on the market."
McKennie deserves to be paid his worth and feel valued at Juventus. It would be a shame to see the USMNT player join a club in MLS or the Saudi Pro League just for the money.
Haji Wright unlucky in FA Cup Semi-Final
Haji Wright became the first American to score in an FA Cup Semi-Final as he slotted in his penalty in the 95th minute to make it 3-3 for Coventry City against Manchester United. Wright then came close to netting the winner but dragged his shot wide. He then assisted Victor Torp for what was thought to be the winner in extra-time. However, VAR deemed Wright to be marginally offside. United went on to win on penalties.
The USMNT forward posted on X after the game, "Regardless of the result today, extremely proud of the fight and the spirit showed from everyone on the pitch and in the stands. Thanks for your support."