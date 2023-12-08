USMNT rumors: Steffen to Colorado, McGuire to Bologna, Copa America groups
- Zack Steffen linked with the Colorado Rapids
- Bologna are interested in Duncan McGuire
- 2024 Copa America groups announced
USMNT rumors: Zack Steffen to the Colorado Rapids
Zack Steffen performed well for Middlesbrough — on loan from Manchester City — in the Championship last season. The goalkeeper helped them get to the playoffs but they lost in the semifinals to Coventry City.
The USMNT player then had to have knee surgery which has kept him out of action since June. However, the former Columbus Crew keeper could make a move back to MLS.
The Athletic has reported that "the Colorado Rapids are in advanced talks over a deal to sign U.S. national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen from Manchester City."
Steffen is only 28, which is young for a goalkeeper. A return to MLS at this stage in his career is disappointing.
Duncan McGuire to Bologna
Duncan McGuire scored 13 times in 29 MLS games for Orlando City this year and the forward is now being linked with a move to Europe.
Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that, "Bologna is looking for reinforcements for the attack and is looking to the United States. The club asked for information on Duncan McGuire."
McGuire is yet to play for the USMNT but he has represented the US at the U23 level. If he can keep on scoring then a call-up to Gregg Berhalter's side will not be far away.
Copa America Groups announced
The draw for the 2024 Copa America has been done and the USMNT are in Group C with Bolivia, Panama and Uruguay.
It is a group that Gregg Berhalter's side will be expected to qualify from along with Uruguay. Marcelo Bielsa's side will be a tough test for the Stars and Stripes.