USMNT rumors: Tessmann to Fiorentina, McGlyn to Sociedad, Kochen's bright future
- Tanner Tessmann is set to join Fiorentina
- Jack McGlynn linked with Real Sociedad
- Diego Kochen's bright future with Barca
USMNT rumors: Tanner Tessmann to Fiorentina
After his transfer to Inter Milan fell through, Tanner Tessmann is finally set to join Fiorentina from Venezia.
Matteo Moretto posted on X, "Tessmann-Fiorentina advances quickly." The journalist has also revealed that Fiorentina have been linked with a move for Juventus' Weston McKennie.
Fiorentina could be another favorite Serie A team for USMNT fans to watch next season if they are to have Tessmann and McKennie in their midfield.
Tessmann has just helped Venezia to promotion to Italy's top flight from Serie B. However, a transfer to Fiorentina — who are an established Serie A club — will be a big step up for Tessmann.
Jack McGlyn to Real Sociedad
Jack McGlyn has impressed in MLS with the Philadelphia Union and is now at the Olympics with the United States. He has played in all three of Team USA's group-stage games and assisted one of Kevin Paredes' goals against Guinea.
His form could earn him a move to Europe. MLS Transfers have reported that "There’s heightened interest from Real Sociedad in Jack McGlynn. They think he could be a player for the future. PSV (Eindhoven) has been scouting Jack for over 2 years and there’s more interest from Belgium and England."
Team USA are through to the quarter-finals of the Olympics where they will face Morocco. Should they progress they will face either Spain or Japan in the next round.
Diego Kochen has a bright future
Diego Kochen has not yet played a competitive match for Barcelona's first team. However, the United States U19 goalkeeper is already being dubbed as one for the future of Barca.
According to Relovo, Kochen could one day be Marc-Andre ter Stegen's "successor." Barcelona is currently touring America and will play Real Madrid at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this Saturday.