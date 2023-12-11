USMNT rumors: Vazquez to Brentford, US tracking Brown, Fulham keep winning
- Brandon Vazquez linked with Brentford
- US is tracking Nathaniel Brown
- Fulham keep in winning
USMNT rumors: Brandon Vazquez to Brentford
Ivan Toney is set to return from his ban for breaching betting rules in January but he could be on his way to Arsenal. A replacement at Brentford could be USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez.
The Telegraph has reported that, "Brentford are in the market for a striker in the January window even if Ivan Toney stays at the club when his gambling ban is over, with United States international Brandon Vazquez among the forwards on their radar."
If Toney stays at Brentford then Vazquez's game time at the club would be limited. The Bees are currently 11th in the Premier League but have lost their last two matches.
Vazquez scored eight goals in 29 MLS games for FC Cincinnati this year and at the age of 25 should be ready for a move to European soccer.
US tracking Nathaniel Brown
Nathaniel Brown who plays as a left-back for Bundesliga 2 side Nuremburg has played 12 times in the league this season and made one assist. He currently represents Germany's U21s but he could represent the United States.
Edgar Moreno has revealed that, "the USMNT staff has been keeping track of Nathaniel Brown. Brown currently plays in Bundesliga 2 & has been rumored to be moving to Frankfurt. He is Eligible for the US through an American father."
Fulham keep on winning
Fulham — the team of USMNT pair Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream — beat West Ham United 5-0 yesterday which made it back-to-back victories by the same scoreline. Ream unfortunately missed out on the victory over the Hammers but Robinson did play.
Robinson has been on remarkable assisting and goalscoring form recently for club and country. He has three assists in the Premier League this season. He also scored twice and made one assist for the USMNT in their 4-2 aggregate win over Trinidad and Tobago in the Nations League quarter-finals last month.