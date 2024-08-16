USMNT rumors: McKennie to stay, McKenzie to Toulouse, McGlynn to Europe
USMNT rumors: Weston McKennie to stay at Juventus
Weston McKennie's contract talks with Juventus stalled at the end of last season and he has since been linked with a move away from the club this summer. Aston Villa, Everton as well as MLS have all been mentioned as possible destinations for the McKennie. However, nothing has come to fruition and the USMNT player could end up staying at Juventus.
Matteo Moretto has reported that: "Juventus are seriously reconsidering the position of Weston McKennie who could be reinstated. As anticipated by the Gazzetta, the American midfielder is now open to a renewal. Dialogues underway."
McKennie was a key player for Juventus last season where he played in 34 of their Serie A games. It would be great news for both parties if Mckennie is to continue with the Italian club.
Mark McKenzie to Toulouse
Mark McKenzie has performed well for Genk since he joined them back in 2021. However, it is now time for him to test himself in a bigger league than the Belgian Pro League. This opportunity seems to have come about with a Ligue 1 club.
Florian Plettenberg has revealed that: "McKenzie is on the verge to join Toulouse with immediate effect. Agreements done. Flight booked for this evening. Medical scheduled for Friday. Transfer fee: around €3m all-in. Contract until 2027. Several teams from the Bundesliga and Anderlecht were interested. Toulouse was pushing for the 25 y/o central defender from Genk a lot."
Jack McGlynn to Europe
Jack McGlynn has impressed for the Philadelphia Union recently and at the Olympics this summer. It is no surprise that he has been linked with a move to Europe.
According to MLS Transfers, "McGlynn has concrete interest from PSV, Feyenoord, and Club Brugge. Others like Real Sociedad in the mix. No bids yet but Union planning for his departure this winter."
Sociedad sounds like the best option but this is only if he will play regularly. McGlynn going to a team in the Netherlands or Belgium could be better for his development.