USMNT rumors: McKennie to United, Schulte to Arsenal, PSV moves
- Weston McKennie linked with Manchester United
- Patrick Schulte on Arsenal's radar
- Dest and Tillman could join PSV permanently
USMNT rumors: Weston McKennie to Manchester United
Weston McKennie's time in the Premier League with Leeds United was not a success. The side that also included fellow USMNT players Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson were relegated. However, McKennie could get another crack at English soccer's top flight with a bitter rival of Leeds.
GiveMeSport has reported that, "Manchester United could offer Weston McKennie a shock route back to the Premier League as the Juventus star has been identified as an alternative midfield target by Old Trafford scouts ahead of the transfer window."
Since returning to Juventus, McKennie has been in resurgent form but he is yet sign a new contract with the club. His current deal expires in 2025 and Juve would not want him to leave the club on a free transfer.
Partick Schulte to Arsenal
Matt Turner served as a backup goalkeeper to Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal before moving on to Nottingham Forest. The Gunners could take on another USMNT keeper as an understudy to their current number one David Raya.
The Telegraph has revealed that, "Arsenal are eyeing a summer deal for USA goalkeeper Patrick Schulte as they assess options should Aaron Ramsdale leave the Emirates."
Schulte plays for the Columbus Crew and won MLS Cup with the side last year. He has one cap for the USMNT but was not included in their recent roster.
PSV Eindhoven moves
Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest have found a haven at PSV Eindhoven. However, Pepi is the only USMNT player to have joined the club permanently. Tillman and Dest are on loan from Bayern Munich and Barcelona respectively. However, PSV are looking to make their loan deals permanent.
PSV's director of football Earnie Stewart told ESPN, "Both players are players that have done fantastic for PSV Eindhoven and yeah, I can say that we hope that both players stay."
The Dutch side crashed out of the Champions League this week by losing 3-1 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund. However, they are still leading the Eredivisie and are undefeated in the division.