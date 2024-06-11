USMNT rumors: McKennie swap, Aaronson back, Morris to Boro
- Weston McKennie to be swapped from Juventus
- Brenden Aaronson set for Leeds United return
- Aidan Morris to join Middlesbrough
USMNT rumors: Weston McKennie to Aston Villa
Aston Villa are about to embark on a season with Champions League soccer. Unai Emery guided the club to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League this year and their roster could be bolstered by the signing of a USMNT midfielder.
Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Juventus manager Thiago Motta has given green light to Douglas Luiz swap deal. Juventus and Aston Villa are more than close to final agreement! Weston McKennie, Samuel Iling Jr. and €20m fee to AVFC as revealed. Personal terms for all players, now discussed."
McKennie and Juventus have failed to reach an agreement about a new contract which expires in June 2025. Therefore, the move could suit both parties. However, English fans will need winning over — McKennie did not perform to his best when he was last in the Premier League with Leeds United.
Brenden Aaronson to return to Leeds United
Brenden Aaronson spent last season on loan at Union Berlin from Leeds United. He was expected to be sold or sent on loan again. However, the USMNT player is now set to be part of Leeds' roster for the next campaign.
The Yorkshire Evening Post has reported that, "Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will reintegrate loan clause escapee Brenden Aaronson into his Whites squad for the upcoming 2024/25 Championship season."
Leeds came close to promotion back to the Premier League this year but they lost in the playoff final to Southampton. Aaronson and Leeds will have a tough job on their hands to get back to English soccer's top flight.
Aidan Morris to Middlesbrough
Another American who is set to move to England is Aidan Morris of the Columbus Crew. The midfielder has scored twice and made two assists in 13 MLS games this year.
The Athletic has revealed that, "Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Columbus Crew and U.S. international midfielder Aidan Morris.
"The agreed fee is in the region of $4million (£3.14m) and includes a sell-on clause. Morris has had a long-term goal of playing in Europe."