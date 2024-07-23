USMNT rumors: Wiley to Strasbourg, Tessmann to Fiorentina, Adams surgery
- Caleb Wiley set to join Strasbourg on loan
- Tanner Tessmann could sign for Fiorentina
- Tyler Adams to miss more soccer
USMNT rumors: Caleb Wiley to join Strasbourg on loan
Caleb Wiley has just signed for Premier League side Chelsea from Atlanta United. However, any concerns that he will lack game time at the club could be put to bed with a loan move to Strasbourg.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that, "Wiley joins Chelsea for £8.5m plus sell-on clause from Atlanta United. Contract until June 2030 for Wiley with option for further season. He could join BlueCo side Strasbourg on loan in the next weeks."
BlueCo are Chelsea's owners and could utilize Strasbourg in Wiley's development. Strasbourg finished 13th in Ligue 1 last season and has since parted ways with their manager Patrick Vieria. The Frenchman is now being linked with the vacant USMNT head coach role.
Wiley is currently with the United States Olympic team, so will be getting used to his potential future surroundings in France.
Tanner Tessmann to Fiorentina
Tanner Tessmann's transfer from Venezia to Inter Milan has now fallen through. However, he could still be on the move with Celtic and another Serie A team also interested.
According to Firenzeviola, Fiorentina are considering trying to sign Tessmann.
This move would allow Tessmann to play for one of Italy's more established clubs. Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last season, whilst Venezia have only just been promoted to the division.
Tyler Adams set for period on the sidelines
The decision to play Tyler Adams at Copa America has backfired. Not only were the USMNT disappointing in the tournament, leading to the firing of coach Gregg Berhalter, but he is now set to miss more soccer for his club Bournemouth.
Simon Stone posted on X: "Adams out for the start of the season after having back surgery. Felt problem at end of Premier League campaign and got worse during Copa America."
Stone says that Adams wanted to participate in the Copa America tournament due to it's importance to the player. Now, he is sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.
Adams has represented Bourneouth just three times in the Premier League and his reputation for being a player that is injury prone is increasing.