USMNT rumors: Wright to Fenerbahce, Robinson to PSV, Dempsey on MLS
Today's USMNT rumors include Haji Wright being linked with Fenerbahce. Miles Robinson could be on his way to PSV Eindhoven and Clint Dempsey has spoken on American players returning to MLS.
USMNT rumors: Haji Wright to Fenerbahce
Haji Wright has not had the best of starts to his career with Coventry City, where he has scored just twice in 12 Championship games. The USMNT forward only joined the club last summer from Antalyaspor and he is already being linked with a return to Turkey.
Joshua N has reported that, "Fenerbahçe are interested in swooping for long-term target, USMNT forward Haji Wright in the January window to cut short his disappointing spell so far at Coventry City."
Fenerbahce are a top club who are competing in the Europa Conference League this season. However, returning to the Turkish Super Lig after just half a campaign would be seen as a step backward.
Miles Robinson to PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven have become a haven for USMNT players recently with Ricardo Pepi, Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman all now with the Dutch side. They could now also be recruiting another Stars and Stripes player from MLS.
Joshua N has revealed that, "PSV will make a move for international Miles Robinson in the January window. The defender is running down his contract, and a move could be accelerated with recent key injuries to the PSV defense."
Robinson currently plays for Atlanta United and should grasp this opportunity to go to Europe and play at the highest level.
Clint Dempsey on MLS
Clint Dempsey has spoken of the USMNT's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and believes that many of the players at the time returning to MLS contributed to their downfall.
Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, Dempsey said: "I didn’t think that it helped that a lot of players from Europe started coming back -myself included- to MLS. If you want to be the best, you got to play the best, and for me that’s in Europe."