USMNT schedule: Gio Reyna returns
Gio Reyna is back in Gregg Berhalter's roster for USMNT fixtures against Germany and Ghana.
Gio Reyna will play under Gregg Berhalter for the first time since the World Cup where a fair amount of drama happened between the two and their families.
Reyna did not play as much as was expected of him in Qatar and after the tournament Berhalter revealed that the USMNT had nearly sent home a player. It was then reported that this was Reyna.
Events then escalated with Claudio Reyna and his wife Danielle (Gio Reyna's parents) then trying to reveal to the United States Soccer Federation a fight between Berhalter and his then-girlfriend and now wife back in 1992.
Berhalter's contract with the USMNT expired but he was later reinstated as head coach, following an investigation into the incident which now happened over 20 years ago.
Gio Reyna is back
Berhalter and Reyna have now put what happened behind them and the forward is now back with the USMNT squad.
Reyna has struggled with a foot injury at the start of this season and has made just one substitute appearance for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Being back with the USMNT will give him some much needed game time.
Due to his lack of minutes at Dortmund, many fans want to see him leave the club. Reyna was linked with AC Milan but Fabrizio Romano speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast revealed that he did not know about this. However, the transfer expert suggested that a move to the Premier League with Brighton or Brentford would be better for the American.
Reyna is one of the Stars and Stripes' brightest young talents and it is fantastic to see him back in his country's roster.
Germany and Ghana are tough fixtures
Germany may have gone out in the group stage at the last World Cup but they still have a very talented side. Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala will be expected to face the USMNT. They also have a new coach with Julian Nagelsmann now taking over the reigns.
It will be a good fixture for Reyna as he will know many of the opposition from playing with or against them in the Bundesliga.
The friendly against Nagelsmann's side will be played at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium on Saturday October 14th and will kick-off at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.
Then the USMNT will face Ghana at GEODIS Park on the 17th which kicks-off at 7:30 PM Central Time.
Ghana have a solid squad that includes the likes of Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and Tariq Lamptey. They are also now managed by former Brighton manager Chris Hughton.
Both fixtures will be excellent tests for Berhalter's side as they are ultimatley preparing for the World Cup in 2026 which the USA are co-hosting.