USMNT transfer rumors: Robinson to PSV, Reyna's contract, Jones' new job
Today's USMNT transfer rumors include Miles Robinson being linked with PSV Eindhoven, Gio Reyna's future with Borussia Dortmund and Jermaine Jones's new job.
USMNT tranfer rumors: Miles Robinson to PSV Eindhoven
Miles Robinson's contract with Atlanta United expires at the end of this season and the USMNT defender has been strongly linked with a move to Europe.
MLS Transfers reported, "Robinson is set to receive offers from PSV, Mallorca and Wolfsburg for a January 2024 transfer."
Whilst Mallorca and Wolfsburg are in more competitive leagues, moving to PSV could be wise for his development. Also, at the Dutch side, he would be reunited with fellow Americans Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi.
Gio Reyna's Borussia Dortmund contract
Gio Reyna is not getting the playing time he deserves at Borussia Dortmund, where he has made just two substitute appearances in the Bundesliga this season. The American forward needs to start playing regularly and that may mean leaving Dortmund.
RUHR24 has revealed that Reyna is still waiting for the club to start talks about a new contract with his current deal set to expire in 2025.
Jermaine Jones' new job
Jermaine Jones had a very impressive career as a player where he played for the likes of Schalke 04, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Blackburn Rovers as well as in MLS with the LA Galaxy, New England Revolution and the Colorado Rapids. He also represented Germany and the United States.
The former USMNT player is about to start his first job as a manager. According to The Athletic, "Jones has been hired as head coach of USL League One club Central Valley Fuego FC."