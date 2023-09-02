USMNT transfers: Gooch joins Stoke, no move for Cannon, Booth joins Volendam
It was a quiet deadline day from a USMNT transfers perspecitve but there was still some movement including Lynden Gooch joining Stoke City.
USMNT transfers: Lynden Gooch joins Stoke City
Lynden Gooch made his first permanent transfer from Sunderland to join Stoke City on deadline day last night. The American had played just eight minutes in the Championship for the Black Cats this season, so it is a smart move for him to try and get regular playing time.
Stoke's Technical Director Ricky Martin said on their official website that "Lynden arrives at Stoke City on an upward trajectory in his career, having featured regularly for Sunderland during their promotion season and as they reached the Championship Play-Offs last year.
“His versatility and ability to adapt to different roles within the team, added to his experience in eight seasons of first team football in England, makes him a strong addition to our squad.”
Gooch is only 27 and has four caps for the USMNT. However, he last played for the Stars and Stripes way back in 2018. It is unlikely that the player will get recalled by Gregg Berhalter.
USMNT transfers: No move for Reggie Cannon
There was a rumor yesterday that Reggie Cannon could be joining West Bromwich Albion. However, the Baggies did, in fact, sign another right-back in Pipa on loan from Ludogorets.
The Express and Star has now revealed that "Despite links to out-of-contract USA international Reggie Cannon, who was a possible option, there were never any approaches."
Cannon left Portuguese side Boavista this summer and has also been linked with Premier League side Burnley recently. He is a free agent so can still sign for a club even though the transfer window in Europe has closed.
USMNT transfers: Booth joins Volendam
Another transfer involving an American yesterday was Zach Booth joining FC Volendam on loan from Leicester City. Volendam revealed yesterday that they had signed Booth on a season-long loan from the Foxes.
It is a great move for the player who will be able to gain first team experience in the Eredivisie. He will now be playing in the same division as his brother Tayler who is at Utrecht.