USMNT transfers: Richards to Berlin, Gladbach, Balogun joins Monaco
Today's USMNT transfers includes Chris Richards being linked with Union Berlin and Jordan Pefok is on his way to Borussia Monchengladbach. Also, Folarin Balogun has completed his move to AS Monaco.
USMNT transfers: Chris Richards to Union Berlin
Chris Richards has had limited game time since he joined Crystal Palace from Bayern Munich last summer. However, the defender could be set for a return to Germany with Joshua Reports revealing that "Chris Richards to Union Berlin is a real possibility in the coming days. The German side want the USMNT star on a permanent deal, but Palace are weary of leaving their squad thin. Berlin have interest dating back to 2020."
Richards is still in the latest USMNT roster despite his lack of game time recenty. Head coach Gregg Berhalter even hinted that the player could be on the move soon. Berhalter told Kyle Bonn "[His club situation] may change in the next couple of days, but on his involvement [at Palace], you're right. We see him as an important piece. It's about getting mins & staying healthy"
USMNT transfers: Jordan Pefok to Borussia Monchengladbach
Union Berlin could be gaining an American in Richards but they are also set to be losing one as Jordan Pefok is set to join Borussia Monchengladbach.
Benjamin Quarez has reported that Pefok "will join M'Gladbach on loan with an option to buy. The agreement is almost concluded with Union Berlin."
Monchengladbach have had a difficult start to the season with a defeat and a draw in their opening two Bundesliga matches, However, Pefok could be the man to turn their fortunes around.
USMNT transfers: Folarin Balogun joins AS Monaco
After a whole summer of speculation, Folarin Balogun has finally left Arsenal and joined AS Monaco. He may have been linked with bigger clubs and even priced out of moves by the Gunners but he is joining a club in a division he knows well and he will get regular game time.
Monaco revealed on their official website that they "are delighted to announce the arrival of striker Folarin Balogun from Arsenal. The 22-year-old American international has signed a five-season deal and is now tied to Monaco until June 2028."
Balogun did score for Stade de Reims against Monaco last season. However, Les Rouge et Blanc will be hoping he can replicate his form from last season for them in this campaign.