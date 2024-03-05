USWNT vs. Canada live stream, schedule, preview: Watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup
The semifinals of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup have arrived. Despite a toilsome path to reach this point, the USWNT encounters Canada in a blockbuster showdown in southern California on Wednesday evening.
It's March Madness, but the women's football version. After 22 matches in this inaugural tournament, the "Final Four" of this enthralling CONCACAF W Gold Cup has arrived. In the first half of Wednesday's doubleheader, two nations that make up part of FIFA's top-10 world rankings clash for a right at a place in the final. Two sides in transitional periods ahead of the Paris Olympics have a chance to inject themselves with confidence.
Canada aims to find the magic it produced on Aug. 2, 2021, a game in which Jessie Fleming denied the Americans a chance at Olympic gold. In the nation's entire history, the Canadians have only beaten its southern rivals on four occasions with the USWNT outscoring it 7-1 since the turn of the new decade.
The Red, White, and Blue have netted more goals against its North American foes than any other international opponent. The last fixture came in the last SheBelieves Cup, a match that was more about football unity than the result itself. Two first-half goals by Mallory Swanson, one of which was an absolutely stunning half-volley saw the USWNT kick off that competition on the right foot.
Bev Priestman's Canada ride into the semifinals following a much more difficult quarterfinal than many anticipated against Costa Rica. A 104' header by Evelyne Viens proved to be the difference on a night where a slew of chances went awry for the No. 10 ranked outfit in the world. Viens took advantage of the heroics of Kailen Sheridan who executed a remarkable reaction stop in second-half stoppage time.
Due to a shock result in the last Group A fixture, the United States was forced to battle a 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinalist in the final eight. Though, the scoreline read 3-0, the Stars and Stripes battled an ultra-physical Colombian outfit who very well could have converted two chances past Alyssa Naeher in the first half.
Compared to the Mexico fixture, Twila Kilgore's team looked like a cohesive unit, pressing as a group while combining to break down the defense. Jaedyn Shaw has announced herself to the international world of football. Her versatility and fearlessness going forward unlock a new kind of USWNT attack.
The three-player U.S. midfield against Canada's four led by captain Fleming is something to watch. The familiarity between these two could lead to some emotion spilling over, similar to what we saw against Colombia. Expect Jenna Nighswonger to earn a second successive start at left back while Naomi Girma and Tierna Davidson should retain their places in front of Naeher.
Can the United States repeat that first half from Sunday? Is Canada going to be more clinical after it was nearly punished? Those are the core questions hanging over this semifinal. Sure, it's scheduled to take place before the Brazil vs. Mexico match, but by no means it is an appetizer. View both semifinals as main courses. The first one just as enticing as the second.
Strap in folks. Canada. U.S.A. On primetime with something on the line. What more could you want? Will the USWNT pass another test or can Priestman's team continue its unbeaten run in this tournament? The answer is soon to be discovered under the lights at 2101 Stadium Way.
How to watch the USWNT vs. Canada in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup
- Date: Wednesday, March 7
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, California)
- TV info/Live Stream: Paramount+
The winner of Brazil vs. Mexico will earn a spot in the final against either one of these two nations on March 10 in the home of San Diego Wave FC.