USWNT vs. Canada live stream, schedule, preview: Watch SheBelieves Cup Final
The North American powers meet again. This time with the 2024 SheBelieves Cup title on the line. Here is everything you need to know to tune into the contest.
For the 66th time since 1986, the USWNT match up against its bitter rivals to the north, Canada. Just last month, a spot in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup final was on the line. On this occasion, a piece of silverware is awaiting someone at the conclusion of the 90 minutes. It wouldn't be a true encounter between these two if there wasn't some sort of inclement weather in the forecast. Sure, Tuesday isn't looking like monsoon-type conditions as we saw at Snapdragon Stadium, but according to AccuWeather, evening showers could very well be in the cards.
The in-form Americans roll into the SheBelieves Cup final following a compelling come-from-behind triumph over a disciplined Japanese outfit. Jaedyn Shaw is as hot as a fox in a forest fire, slotting in as the nation's number 10 behind Alex Morgan in Atlanta. This version of the USWNT is a little bit different than the one that appeared last month. Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario add even more life to an attack that has looked miles better than what we saw last summer.
Defensive difference-makers Naomi Girma and Sam Coffey are likely question marks with the two leaving the pitch in Atlanta early. As of the time of writing, there are no new updates on either player other than the two are being evaluated.
Similar to the United States, Beverly Priestman's team was not the first one to find the back of the net in the semifinals. The connection between Jessie Fleming and Lyon defender Vanessa Gilles forced penalties via a set piece. Juventus' Julia Grosso put the icing on the cake to a dominant shootout that saw Canada prevail 4-2. The highlight of the shootout though was Kailen Sheridan keeping arguably the greatest women's footballer of all time, Marta out of the back of the net.
"I'm excited to play against them, I think we prepared so well last time. It was a bit of a wash, but ultimately preparing for the Olympics is our main goal. We want to try some things, we want to put different things into effect on the pitch," Sheridan said about the upcoming meeting against the USWNT in a post-match interview. "They're a solid team no matter who they put on the field...it's going to be a tough game."
Similar to Swanson in some ways, Janine Beckie made an immediate impact in her return to the CANWNT, piling up her side's two best chances in the first half within the first 15 minutes. In a new look 3-4-3 formation, something we haven't seen from Canada since its elimination from the World Cup, the Portland Thorns midfielder played much deeper than we've typically seen throughout her career. Given where she was deployed, I don't think you could have asked for a better output on the international level after so much time on the sideline. She came out at halftime due to a necessary midfield alteration that got the CANWNT back into the contest.
The biggest difference to the way Priestman's team played was the positioning of Seattle Reign's Jordyn Huitema who acted as almost a false nine, operating in the pocket between the lines. The introduction of 20-year-old Georgia native Simi Awujo and Grosso proved instrumental to Canada shifting the momentum into its favor in the second 45 minutes.
Against the United States, there isn't much room for error. The energy from the high press gave Japan headaches in its search for a second goal. Priestman's backline will need more than one outlet in the midfield in hopes of breaking relentless pressure.
How to watch the USWNT vs. Canada in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup
- Date: Tuesday, April 9
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)
- TV info/Live Stream: TBS MAX, and Peacock
The Stars and Stripes return to the pitch on June 1, and 4 against South Korea in Colorado and Minnesota.