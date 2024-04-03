USWNT vs. Japan live stream, schedule, preview: Watch SheBelieves Cup
It feels like it was just yesterday that we were watching the USWNT lift the CONCACAF W Gold Cup. Now, for the final time before Emma Hayes' arrival, the Red, White, and Blue return to defend the SheBelieves Cup title. Here is a look at the semifinal matchup against Japan.
It is not quite as much football as we are used to consuming from this competition, but that doesn't mean the excitement level will take a dip. USWNT's 2024 SheBelieves Cup journey begins this Saturday afternoon in the Peach State against an outfit that was quite impressive at this past summer's Women's World Cup — Japan. These two squared off in this same competition last year with a cool finish from Mallory Swanson propelling the Stars and Stripes to a narrow one-goal triumph.
Since the Asian side outlasted the USWNT at the FIFA Women's World Cup final on penalties, the two have met on 13 occasions, three of which were in the SheBelieves Cup. The last time Nadeshiko Japan edged the North American power in regulation was in the 2012 Algarve Cup.
Futoshi Ikeda's team recently became one of the two nations from the Asian Football Confederation to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in July along with a Sam Kerr-less Australia. The nation is led by stars Yui Hasegawa, Manchester City's everyday number six, Portland Thorns FC's Hina Sugita, and the defending World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa. Ikeda's roster is in some ways just as equipped with youth as the one Twila Kilgore will be trotting out there this month. Five players are under the age of 21, compared to the four on the United States' team. The one to watch has to be Chelsea's Maika Hamano, a forward who played a part in eight goals during Hammarby's 2023 Damallsvenskan campaign.
Ikeda typically deploys his players in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Mina Tanaka leading the line. Depth pieces including West Ham United's Riko Ueki could cause Kilgore's back four some trouble especially considering the kind of year Ueki has had in England.
For players in all four nations, this is the last chance to impress before a major tournament, at least on the international stage. It's not a 23-player roster like the World Cup. Coaching staff from the 12 countries will have to cut their teams down to just 18, leaving quite an impactful bunch of players on the outside.
It'll be quite interesting to see how Kilgore reintroduces Swanson and Catarina Macario. We likely won't see a start from either, particularly Macario who has only come off the bench for the West Londoners this season. The Chicago Red Stars' attacker who has served in a new more versatile and central role in the build-up under ex-Jamaica Women's National Team coach Lorne Donaldson should see the pitch as a winger in one of these two fixtures.
Jaedyn Shaw, arguably the most positionally flexible player in the USWNT's attacking unit has been in red-hot form, netting four goals in the past five international contests. Pair her with Jenna Nighswonger, and Japan will be on its heels defensively on the left flank with the kind of athleticism thrown its way.
How to watch the USWNT vs. Japan in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup
- Date: Saturday, April 6
- Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- TV info/Live Stream: TNT, MAX, and Peacock
The winner is set for an encounter with the victor of Brazil vs. Canada in Colombus, Ohio on Tuesday, April 9.