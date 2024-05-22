USWNT June international window: Everything you need to know ahead of the Korea Republic friendlies
Guess who's back, back again? The gals of the USWNT are. Go out and tell a friend. It seems like years ago that the USWNT lifted the SheBelieves Cup. It's not under Twila Kilgore anymore though. Emma Hayes is set to manage her first two international Olympic preparation matches this June window against Ji So-yun and the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup runners-up, Korea Republic. The fixtures are the first of four scheduled friendlies before the 2024 Paris Olympics which kicks off on July 25 for the Red, White, and Blue.
The English sideline leader just guided Chelsea Women to the club's fifth consecutive Women's Super League title, defying the odds in the season's final weeks after the streak seemed to be done and dusted at Preston Park. Hayes' first international roster featured a large chunk of players who were on the team for the nation's seventh SheBelieves Cup title. Five of the 23 individuals compete at the club level in Europe, one less than the total we saw in the previous window.
Hayes rewarded Sam Staab and Hal Hershfelt for a positive start to their club's seasons with their first call-ups to the senior national team while 19 players from the April roster kept their respective places. NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle is back in the senior squad following an extended recovery from a leg problem. She is currently two appearances away from 100, a mark only three of her teammates on this roster have eclipsed.
Alyssa Naeher, the United States' rockstar between the sticks missed out after sustaining a thigh injury back on May 12 against Utah Royals in NWSL play. That made room for the return of Washington Spirit's Aubrey Kingsbury. Abby Dahlkemper also was left out of the team, a player who in fact came back from a thigh issue only just recently, competing in just one half of San Diego Wave's road defeat to Bay FC.
One of the biggest surprise misses was Lynn Williams, the new holder of the NWSL's all-time leading goal-scoring record across all competitions. For me, it's quite confusing. Crystal Dunn was instead interestingly named as a forward over arguably the most well-rounded attacking player in the USWNT pool at the moment.
The now ex-Chelsea leader spoke regarding the upcoming friendlies and what to expect going forward.
"We know it’s a short turnaround and we have a lot of work to do, but I’m fully focused on making sure that the performances are at the levels that are required to compete," Hayes explained. "I want to build on the work that Twila (Kilgore) has been implementing over the last six months"
Young Ajax midfielder Lily Yohannes earned one of the six midfield spots once again after getting her first senior call-up in the last window. Portland's Olivia Moultrie was brought in as one of the three training players, a shock for most given her standout performance at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup and the form we've seen in the NWSL. Moultrie has been a critical part of her club's turnaround, scoring in back-to-back games in central midfield.
23-player roster for the two June friendlies against South Korea
Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Jane Campbell
Defenders: Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett, Tierna Davidson, Sam Staab, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma
Midfielders: Hal Hershfelt, Lindsey Horan, Korbin Albert, Lily Yohannes, Rose Lavelle, Sam Coffey
Forwards: Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Crystal Dunn, Catarina Macario
Training players: Olivia Moultrie, Croix Bethune, and Kate Wiesner
Schedule for the USWNT June friendlies
USWNT vs. South Korea, Saturday, June 1 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 5:00 p.m. EST
Where to watch: TNT, Universo, Peacock, MAX
USWNT vs. South Korea, Tuesday, June 4 at Allianz Field, 8:00 p.m. EST
Where to watch: TruTV, Universo, Peacock, MAX
What you need to know about the USWNT's opponent, Korea Republic
Sure, this isn't the level of competition the USWNT fought against in April, but it's a test nonetheless. Korea Republic will have both its senior national team and U-20 WYNT here in the States for this window. Tracey Kevins' U-20 U.S. U-20 WYNT is slated to play the Korea Republic on May 31 and June 3 in Carson, California.
Colin Bell's senior team is the 20th-ranked side in the world of international women's football according to FIFA, three spots lower than it was before the last Women's World Cup. In last summer's major tournament, the Asian side finished in the basement of Group H. The only point it did earn was from a draw against Germany which kept the European power out of the knockout round for the first time in the competition's history.
Toward the tail end of the 2023 calendar year, the senior national team fell short of qualifying for the Olympics for the first time in its history after finishing with just five points in the second round of group-stage qualifiers. Following an emphatic 10-1 triumph over Thailand, Bell's team drew both China and North Korea which turned out not to be enough to punch a ticket into the third round. Since, the nation has won three out of its last four friendly fixtures including two against the Philippines back in April.
Ji, the Chelsea legend and current Seattle Reign midfielder is the most prominent name on the roster. The 33-year-old is currently the only field player on Laura Harvey's Reign with a pass completion percentage of over 81 percent in addition to leading the team in total tackles in the middle third of the pitch. That transition into the NWSL we all worried about, well, it's been pretty seamless so far. Angel City's 16-year-old Casey Phair was also named to this team, an individual who became the youngest player to ever appear in a senior World Cup — men's or women's.
Outside of the NWSL, Birmingham City's Choe Yu-ri is a player to keep an eye on. She has found the back of the net in consecutive international matches. Her club teammate Cho So-hyun was also included for these June contests, an attacking-minded midfielder who possesses a wealth of experience in the WSL for multiple clubs.
Lee Geum-min is another player who plays her club football in England. The versatile 30-year-old attacker was one of four players on Brighton & Hove Albion this past season to contribute to at least three goals while starting a minimum of 20 league matches. As far as the formation goes, Bell tends to lean toward a three-back with two forward-thinking wingbacks ahead, something the USWNT should be able to take advantage of.
In 15 games all-time against the Tigresses of Asia, the Stars and Stripes have won 11 and drawn four. The last time these two met was in 2021 when the U.S. took the last contest 6-0 thanks to goals from five different USWNT players, three of whom are on Hayes' first roster. The Red, White, and Blue haven't swept a pair of friendlies against the AFC nation since 2017.
Predicted starting XI against Korea Republic on June 1
Goalkeeper: Casey Murphy
Defenders: Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Tierna Davidson
Midfielders: Lindsey Horan, Sam Coffey, Korbin Albert
Forwards: Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Catarina Macario
The four-time Gold Medal winners will compete in two more friendly contests in July against Mexico and Costa Rica prior to the Zambia opener at the Summer Olympics in Nice.