USWNT October international window: Guide to the Colombia friendlies
With two legends out the door, the USWNT now has a complete focus on the Olympics this summer. Here is what you need to know for the October international window.
3 storylines ahead of the October matches
1. Olivia Moultrie's debut within a senior camp
At this point, you shouldn't be surprised by another teenager being called in. Still, it always creates a storyline, especially in this case, considering the player's path to this point. A little over two years after making her professional debut for Portland following a long fight with the league, Olivia Moultrie receives her first senior international opportunity. Playing alongside Sam Coffey, another member of this roster, Moultrie has thrived for the defending champions in 2023. Most of the time, she lines up in a triangle midfield with Coffey, and Hina Sugita.
Casual fans may not even know her name, but in time, everyone will. There is little chance the Utah native will see the pitch in her home state or in San Diego. The idea has to be to get her adapted to the national team environment and see her compete in training against the best of the best.
2. Will San Diego's Jaeydn Shaw get a chance?
I think everyone, including me, took a sigh of relief seeing San Diego Wave's own Jaedyn Shaw on a senior international roster in September. She is one of the key symbols of the youth movement, representing the future of a potential front three, or midfield. That's the best part about Shaw. She is not limited to the wing or a false No. 9.
Potentially, the most intriguing position for the youngster is the No. 10. With Lavelle, and Macario out due to injury, there is a clear opening for some sort of youth to take the reins. Only Alex Morgan has more goal contributions for SD in 2023. Her 38 key passes in NWSL play are 21 more than any player on Casey Stoney's side. She has the ability to create a chance out of thin air. When she has the ball at her feet, buckle up.
Throw away your hand tools. You're going to need some sort of satellite sensor to accurately measure how high Shaw's ceiling internationally really is. At some point, the Wave's No. 11 will be a key cog of this team, so why not have this be a sneak peak?
3. Who is going to step up to provide depth in a thin midfield?
The fact that Julie Ertz will no longer be donning the red, white, and blue is something almost every fan is still trying to cope with. The former Chicago Red Star was everything the USWNT needed in a midfield. Tough. Intelligent. A leader. Her retirement and numerous injuries leave the middle of the part a topic of discussion for interim head coach Kilgore.
Other than Lindsey Horan, nobody is a lock for the starting XI. Andi Sullivan is the only experienced No. 6 on the team. Could we see Coffey fill in off the bench? Does it make sense to slot Emily Sonnett back into that role following what she did against Sweden? These are all good questions. Nobody is incapable. It is just a matter of who is going to impress enough in camp to make it between the white lines throughout the course of a 90-minute contest.
Even with the roster made up of 27 players, only six have been classified by U.S. Soccer as a "midfielder". There's going to be opportunities. If someone like Coffey impresses here, who knows what kind of role she could have in those friendlies against China?
Predicted lineups for Colombia friendlies
Predicted lineup in Utah
Goalkeeper: Casey Murphy
Defenders: Naomi Girma, Emily Fox, Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn
Midfielders: Lindsey Horan, Andi Sullivan, Ashley Sanchez
Forwards: Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman, Lynn Williams
Predicted lineup in San Diego
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Becky Sauerbrunn, M.A. Vignola, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma
Midfielders: Lindsey Horan, Savannah DeMelo, Emily Sonnett
Forwards: Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan, Alyssa Thompson
