USWNT Olympic Roster: Albert and Krueger in, Morgan misses out
The wait is no more. Emma Hayes and her coaching staff have announced the official set of 18 players primed to represent the Red, White, and Blue at the most prestigious sporting event in the world this July and August.
The roster is a mix of veterans, former Olympians, and first-timers hoping to make their mark on one of the world's biggest stages. Hayes' first major tournament roster drop did not come without any shocking decisions.
Alex Morgan, the 34-year-old striker and three-time Olympian was not included, making it the first time she isn't dressing for the USWNT at the Olympics since 2008. 123 goals in 224 caps. Her impact on the USWNT for the last 16 years has been profound. You can't ignore it.
Was it a decision that caught us off guard? Yes. Was it the right one? Yes again. Morgan has found the back of the net just once in nine starts for San Diego Wave FC in the NWSL so far this season. The quality and versatility available for selection justify the omission of Morgan.
"I want to talk about what an amazing player and human that Alex Morgan has been," said coach Hayes. "I felt that I wanted to go in another direction, and selected other players."
There are nine first-time Olympians including the controversial Korbin Albert and star attacking talents Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Jaedyn Shaw. The other nine are set to appear in either their second or third Olympic Games.
“Choosing an 18-player roster plus alternates involved many considerations, but I am excited for the group we have selected and I’m looking forward to building on the work from last camp as we head into the Send-Off matches and then onto France," said Hayes. "These are great opportunities for us to continue to show the progress we are making.”
The Red, White, and Blue, who are aiming to re-capture that Gold Medal it lost in 2020 have outscored opponents 39-8 since the crashing out of the 2023 Women's World Cup. In Hayes' first friendlies in charge, the United States cruised past Korea Republic, picking up exactly where Twila Kilgore left off.
USWNT's 18-player roster for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Goalkeepers (2): Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy
Defenders (6): Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett, Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma
Midfielders (5): Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario, Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey
Forwards (5): Crystal Dunn, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw
Alternates: Jane Campbell, Hal Hershfelt, Croix Bethune, and Lynn Williams
Training players: Alyssa Thompson, Kate Wiesner, and Emily Sams
Note: Thompson, Wiesner, and Sams will train at the training camp in New Jersey leading up to the match against Mexico on July 13.
Before the USWNT's open play in Group B of this Olympics on July 25 against Zambia, Hayes' crew will come together for the first time on July 8 in New Jersey. It'll face Mexico on July 13 at Red Bull Arena, the home of NJ/NY Gotham FC. The Stars and Stripes will then head to the nation’s capital for the 2024 Send-Off Match, presented by Coca-Cola, on July 16 against Costa Rica at Audi Field.
Our first choice USWNT Olympic starting XI
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Tierna Davidson, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Emily Fox
Midfielders: Lindsey Horan, Sam Coffey, Catarina Macario
Forwards: Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman
