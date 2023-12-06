USWNT rally from one down against China PR to conclude 2023 on a high note
Two USWNT youngsters scored in the second 45 minutes to overcome a lackluster first half against China PR in Frisco, Texas.
The book on 2023 for the USWNT is officially closed. It was not a year that was up to par with the standards this team sets. Nevertheless, how could you not be excited for 2024? Emma Hayes. The Olympics. All these young studs. There is almost too much to look forward to next year as the USWNT attempts to assert its dominance on the world stage again.
Two players with less than 10 international appearances for the Red, White, and Blue made sure the last chapter of the book featured a successful conclusion.
On Tuesday night in Frisco, Texas, Twila Kilgore's team came out of the gate with a lack of energy, dominating possession but failing to do much with it. It made sense. The coaching staff produced seven changes from the previous lineup in Florida. Four of those players have single-digit caps.
China PR took advantage of the United States on a set-piece late in the first 45 minutes as Aubrey Kingsbury could not quite get the ball away from danger. China's formation which featured five in the back line and one in the frontline frustrated the U.S. That first 45 minutes only adds to the narrative of the USWNT struggling against a low block.
The halftime substitutions of Midge Purce and Sophia Smith brought life to the home side, helping to eliminate a one-goal first-half deficit. Purce, flanked out to the right as a wing-back caused havoc with her movement, continuing to make a statement to be one of the 18 heading to France next summer. It was not an immediate response, but a response to nevertheless.
Sam Coffey, one of the "bubble" players in consideration for the World Cup roster made no mistake with an intelligent Emily Sonnett pass. Coffey sweetly lofted her shot over the head of Xu Huan between the sticks. The goal lit a fire into the side as the team found a second minutes later before the offside flag ruled Lindsey Horan's header out.
On another set piece in the 79', Kilgore's crew had China PR scrambling. Coming off a header back into the mixer by Smith, nobody stepped to the always lethal Jaedyn Shaw in time. You bet your bottom dollar she finished. Should she have been given more of a chance for a World Cup spot? Well, that's pretty much a rhetorical question.
Since coming into the side, No. 26 has been a revelation. For all of us watching the NWSL, this comes as no surprise. Shaw gives defenses nightmares on a game by game basis. For her to do it just blocks away from where she grew up wraps a perfect bow on top of a memorable 2023 for her.
The San Diego Wave attacker reflected on the goal in a post-game interview:
"It was just one of the best moments of my life. I've worked my whole life for moments like these and to share them with this team is just a dream come true. What matters most though is that we came away with the win."
The USWNT ride into 2024 with an enlivened energy led by the youth post-World Cup
This may be an opinion believed by the minority, but it feels like the World Cup was more than just a few months ago. A lot has changed. For the better, in fact. Hayes isn't even here yet, and the feeling around this team has completely shifted. Sure, a 2-1 win over China PR is not what most people expect, but it's a job done.
The ball club faced adversity. Then, responded to it as a team with the United States' crest should. Much more Olympic preparation is ahead, but for now, let's all breathe. That was a year that can only be defined as a rollercoaster. We all made it through the ride. The team is better for it, prepared to take any future challenges head-on.
Kilgore gave us her take on what her team did following a disappointing World Cup:
"I talked to the team at the end of the game and said I'm so proud of how we've ended our 2023 and how far we've come in a few months. I'm just really proud of all of them. The sky's the limit and our current ceiling we're ending on with this game is going to be our floor when we get back at it."
2024, here we come.
In 2024, the USWNT are set to compete in the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup with group play beginning on February 20 and ending on the February 26 in Carson, California.