USWNT reclaims Olympic gold after 12-year wait: Swanson's winner downs Brazil
A year ago, no one could have predicted the current state of the U.S. Women's National Team. Tears of disappointment have turned to tears of sheer joy. Pain in Melbourne. Elation in Paris. Emma Hayes, who is just 10 games into her tenure as the head coach, has led the Stars and Stripes back to the Olympic mountaintop.
These gals are golden. A cool Mallory Swanson finish in the 57th minute made all the difference as the CONCACAF outfit responded following a first half that saw it mostly on the back foot.
The USWNT has secured Olympic gold for the fifth time in its illustrious history, adding another chapter to its legacy of success. Meanwhile, Brazil faces heartbreak once again, falling just short of the top podium spot for the third time in an Olympic competition.
Goal-scoring issues? The players squashed that concern. Not enough time under the new regime? Turns out that didn't matter. Going from all the criticism thrown at the side last August to where we are now is simply remarkable.
USWNT secures gold medal with emotions running high in Paris
"Just love," Hayes said on how she was able to complete this turnaround. "I come from a place of wanting players to enjoy themselves. I've been at a club for 12 years where I've had huge success, but I was desperate to do well for this country. I'm so emotional because it's not every day you win a gold medal."
Arthur Elias and the Brazilians looked to be on their way to an improbable gold medal finish in the first half, exposing the USWNT on the flanks. Ludmila, now of the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL, was brilliant, nearly scoring on multiple occasions. In the 16th minute, the offside flag stood between her and the opening goal as she beat Naomi Girma one-on-one before smashing it past Alyssa Naeher.
In the first 45 minutes, the Red Stars goalkeeper proved crucial, making three vital saves to deny the South American giants. Despite Brazil's relentless efforts, she kept her net untouched, frustrating their attempts to break the deadlock. It felt like the U.S. had got away with one. When facing a Hayes-led team, capitalizing on opportunities is crucial. Brazil, unfortunately, failed to seize its chances, allowing the moment to slip through its fingers.
Early in the second half, the U.S. found its breakthrough. Just 12 minutes after the restart, Korbin Albert delivered a gorgeous line-breaking pass to Swanson, who had been running alongside Sophia Smith. Recognizing she was offside, Smith laid up, letting Swanson take control. The Chicago star gathered the ball behind the defense and calmly slotted it past Brazil's in-form goalkeeper Lorena.
Brazil had a chance in stoppage time to extend the match, but the paw of Naeher came to the rescue. The save made the veteran the first shot-stopper in women's football history to record a clean sheet in both a World Cup final and an Olympic final.
Albert, the midfielder who jumped on the Brazilian mistake, was arguably the USA's best player on Saturday in Paris. Playing in the double pivot with Sam Coffey, Albert tallied a game-high five tackles won, eight recoveries, and nine ground duels won. With this performance, the PSG midfielder effectively silenced her critics, including those who had advocated for Rose Lavelle to start and others who questioned her inclusion in the 18-player roster.
Behind the genius of Emma Hayes, the USWNT put the deflation of last summer behind it
Nobody knows how to win quite like Hayes. The former Chelsea manager rallied this new-look group to the top of the Olympic podium — a place many thought Spain would sit when it was all said and done. Swanson, the player who missed the 2023 World Cup due to a major injury, was the heroine. Her brilliance along with a solid defense and the rest of "Triple Espresso" finished off a truly unforgettable Olympic tournament run.
Echoing the 2008 U.S. Men's Basketball "Redeem Team," the Stars and Stripes reminded everyone who exactly is the most decorated nation in women's football. The streak of triumph in every World Cup/Olympic cycle rolls on.