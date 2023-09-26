USWNT: September friendlies and the end for Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz
Just like that, two U.S. Soccer legends have turned the page, leaving behind a group more than capable of securing the Gold this summer in Paris.
There were plenty of tears to go around the United States over the last few days. In the midst of the USWNT preparing for the 2024 Olympics next summer, the nation said farewell to two of the greatest to suit up for the Stars and Stripes.
Back-to-back clean sheets. Two multi-goal displays. Both are positives, but the September window was really about celebrating the impact Julie Ertz, and Megan Rapinoe had on this trailblazing team. The friendlies against Colombia next month are going to have a much different tone. That looks to be all business.
The South African matches on the other hand were littered with emotions and gratitude. In case you missed anything or want to walk down memory lane once again, here is how it all went down in the middle of the country.
The "Julie Ertz Game"
United States 3-0 South Africa
Venue: TQL Stadium
Sitting in the middle third with Lindsey Horan, and Emily Sonnett, No. 8 in red, white, and blue spent her final 36 minutes in uniform doing what she does best. The team provided her numerous chances to find the back of the net for the 21st time in her international career.
Her set-piece presence troubled the South Africans, setting up the first goal which was headed in by Lynn Williams from close range. Just minutes before she was taken off and given a standing ovation from the crowd, Ertz was involved in one last goal build-up. The former Santa Clara Bronco played a role in a five-pass progression that began just before the halfway line.
Alex Morgan found Trinity Rodman streaking toward the net to convert the opportunity in the final third. It was a combination of the old and the new. Rodman, one of the faces of this team for the foreseeable future found the back of the net due to the crisp passing of Morgan, Ertz, Crystal Dunn, and Sonnett. Though the second half did not see much clinical finishing, it seemed to be a step in the right direction from what the world saw in July and August.
What is Julie Ertz's USWNT legacy?
Most of what she did was never noticeable via the box score after the final whistle. The former Chicago Red Star leaves the game of soccer a vicious midfield warrior who did not use a single excuse despite consistently going up against the world's best attackers.
Whatever was asked of her, Ertz did. Serve as the target on a set piece. Save a ball off the goal line. All she knew from the moment she stepped on the pitch was how to impact winning in ways few people wanted to. Every time a barrier came into her view, the now-former USWNT No. 8 tackled it with conviction.
Not only has she shown that on the field, but off of it through her rehab and charitable work alongside her husband Zach. Her mark on this team is endless. Most importantly her attitude, competitiveness, and constant strive for perfection ring are the main themes of the person she is today and the player she was on the field.
The "Megan Rapinoe Game"
United States 2-0 South Africa
Venue: Solider Field
Similar to Ertz's farewell, one of the most iconic USWNT players produced a display that pretty much sums up her career on the pitch. Rapinoe nearly had a goal for herself in addition to slotting in several pinpoint crosses from the left flank including the corner kick that set up the Sonnett goal. In a dead-ball situation or in wide positions, there are few throughout the history of this team that are more prolific.
Anytime there is some height advantage in the box, the OL Reign winger found a way to put it right on the money. She even had the chance to do one last celebration with the team, striking that iconic pose that has become almost a part of her soccer identity. In the second half, Chelsea striker Mia Fishel stepped on the pitch for her first international cap, hopefully marking the beginning of a special career for this side.
That connectivity and finishing were not present in the back end of the contest, most likely due to the absence of a head coach. Rodman was once again active in the frontline, proving she may be one of the starting XI for the upcoming Olympics. The Washington Spirit forward is brilliant at making timely runs into space while knowing not to force the issue when she collects possession.
What is Megan Rapinoe's USWNT legacy?
Though she was one of the most prolific distributors in this team's history, Rapinoe departs the international stage known more for her off-the-pitch trailblazing. Nobody used the platform as a professional athlete as well as No. 15 for the Stars and Stripes did to make a positive difference.
She was an advocate for transgender women in women’s sports, helping to pave the way for minority groups to receive many more opportunities. Rapinoe finished her career tied for third in total assists with Abby Wambach on 73 in 52 fewer appearances than the University of Florida product. As No. 15 said in her postgame speech, this is not the last time the world is going to see her.
Whether it is through activism or as a fan, the two-time World Cup champion will continue to be around the team. She was unapologetically herself. In a world where people are constantly judging one another, that was a change of pace. No matter the occasion, the California native knew how to make an entrance. They always say try to leave a place better than you found it. That is certainly true for Rapinoe as she was one of the key leaders in gifting women's sports more visibility as a whole.
The USWNT return next month for two more preparation friendlies in San Diego and Utah against Colombia, one of the other surprise teams of the 2023 World Cup.