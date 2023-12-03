USWNT vs. China PR Recap: Dynamic play creates a United States victory
By Oliver Hunt
The USWNT looked fresh down in Florida, winning over China PR in an international friendly with a clean sheet and three goals scored.
They played in a new formation, trying out different tactics, and giving minutes out to a fresh set of players called into December camp. The future is bright for United States fans who were concerned about their team’s performance at the World Cup this year.
USWNT Starting IX Notes
The United States only made four player changes from their last starting lineup against Colombia, but the formation change made this a whole new game. Abby Dahlkemper is back in camp, getting her first appearance in 599 days after undergoing back surgery in 2022. The 2019 World Cup champion started alongside Naomi Girma in the backline, bringing their centerback chemistry from their club play San Diego to the national level.
Casey Murphy got the nod in goal, solidifying her place as the US’s No. 2 keeper after Alyssa Naeher, who was not called into December camp. Rose Lavelle returned to the starting lineup for the first time since picking up an injury in August. And Casey Krueger slotted into the backline for Crystal Dunn, another veteran not in December camp.
But more notable than the player changes was the formation. The United States lined up in a 4-2-2-2 on the field, leaving a solid backline to hold their attacking third while a fluid attacking presence was tested. Emily Sonnett and Lindsey Horan acted as the defensive double pivot in the back while a dynamic front line of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Savannah DeMelo, and Rose Lavelle fell in up top.
Recapping the Action
The United States ended this match with a clean sheet and three goals over China PR. The goals were scored by Sophia Smith in the 8th minute, Lindsey Horan in the 52nd minute, and Trinity Rodman in the 68th minute. The USWNT boasted a whopping 65% possession over the course of 90 minutes with 20 shots and 11 of those on target.
There were two player debuts during this game, with Jenna Nighswonger and Olivia Moultrie earning their first caps for their country. The other substitutions included Jaedyn Shaw, Sam Coffey, Mia Fishel, and Midge Purce. Several players had incredible standout performances this game, including Trinity Rodman who was involved in every goal by either assisting or finishing the shot herself. Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett were dynamic in the midfield, creating a multitude of chances during their time on the field.
Playing with Purpose
In the past few months, fans have watched the USWNT struggle through matches with a seeming lack of game plan and direction, but no more. The States looked energized on the field, stretching themselves on the field to take advantage of their width, sending in long balls to the front line, and trying out new set-piece takers and tactics.
Jaedyn Shaw and Jenna Nighswonger had strong performances, holding possession and finding space with the experience of veterans. Nighswonger provides bullseye precision on corner kicks and Shaw finds an opportunity to assist or shoot wherever she is on the field. Sam Coffey also came into this match as a sub for Emily Sonnett, filling the defensive midfield role with the same exceptional performance she gives to Portland.
With 5 players now having made their debut for the USWNT since the end of the World Cup, the team is clearly headed towards change; but that might be a good thing considering their dismal finish at the World Cup.
Still Building It Out
With all the bright spots on the pitch, there are still a few shady places that need improvement. The US primarily struggled to finish their chances, often sending in crosses that just passed by the intended target, or shooting just wide of goal. The scoreline for this match could’ve easily been two or three goals higher, but the detail work just wasn’t there today for the US.
Communication on the pitch played into these moments as well, with this team still stretching their legs and learning chemistry. This makes sense considering all the new faces in camp, meaning connections will be rocky at first, so while it’s not a red flag, it’s something to keep an eye on and improve.
However, it’s not all hope is lost. They’re clearly on the right track with improvement, looking more comfortable on the field than they have in months, and reminding everyone they have the potential to bring home a gold medal next summer.
The United States travels to Texas next to play their final match of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 5 against China PR. Kickoff is at 8 pm EST.