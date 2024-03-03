USWNT vs. Colombia live stream, schedule, preview: Watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup
The quarterfinals have arrived. In a do-or-die scenario against South American power, the USWNT hope to block out the outside noise coming off a brutal defeat at the hands of Mexico.
Gone is the margin of error. It's time for knockout football. We're in for a good ride if tonight can even produce half the excitement of the first set of quarterfinals. The 2023 Women's World Cup darlings from South America, Colombia (No. 5 seed) against a USWNT side (No. 4 seed) that knows it needs to take a step forward following a shocking result to close out the group stages.
It'll be a rematch of the two friendlies that occurred in October. A second-half surge in that final friendly led by youth propelled the Red, White, and Blue to a 3-0 triumph following a scoreless draw days earlier.
It was a tale of two matches during that international window. One was defined by wastefulness. The other was a glimpse into what the fans of the four-time World Cup winners hope is the new norm within this group.
Alex Morgan expressed what she believes her team needs to do with do or die football on tap.
"Both tactically and technically, we need to evolve. The game is naturally evolving," the two-time World Cup winner said on Friday. "The game globally is growing so much."
90 minutes separate these outfits from a date with the defending Olympic Gold Medalists. After two displays owned by teenage sensations, the USWNT turned back the clock to a time fans would rather forget. What is the identity of this team? The personnel choices on February 26 put that into question. It's time for the USWNT to be bold. The old ways are, well frankly old.
Led by a brilliant tactical plan by Pedro Lopez, Mexico frustrated the United States on home soil, exposing a lack of creativity and width in the final third. Similar to the last fixture, Twila Kilgore's crew does not want to be on the wrong side of history. Colombia has never beaten the North American powerhouse in 12 total meetings. To add even more context, the USWNT has not finished anywhere but first in a CONCACAF tournament since 2010.
Las Cafeteras punched their ticket into this stage behind two wins over Panama and Puerto Rico in Group B. All three players within Colombia's starting frontline in the last contest have at least two goals so far in this tournament. That includes the player the U.S. should be most concerned about on the left flank, Linda Caciedo who netted a jaw-dropper to put a bow on the group stage. Just look at this clip below. No. 18 simply oozes class. Keep an eye Manuela Paví. The 23-year-old can be just as much of a nuisance as Caciedo out wide.
USWNT leader Crystal Dunn spoke on the noise that surrounds the side ahead of the quarterfinal.
"We have new players, yes, but at the end of the day we are always chasing success, always building on new momentum," Dunn explained. "We are really excited about this quarterfinal against Colombia and we also know that they are going to bring their absolute best."
Expect changes in the starting XI for Kilgore, especially in the backline. Naomi Girma and Tierna Davidson, two brilliant passers out of the back should get the start. Jaedyn Shaw has to be in there with Trinity Rodman out on the other wing. If the midfield can find these two in the wide areas, their dynamism should take over, potentially taking the lid off Colombia's defense.
The question that everyone wants to know is which version of the United States will show up on Sunday night under the lights of BMO Stadium. What's the response of the USWNT following doubt and questions from the onlookers? I guess we'll have to wait and see. Get that spread of snacks ready. This has the makings of one special 90-minute match of knockout stage football.
How to watch the USWNT vs. Colombia in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup
- Date: Sunday, March 3
- Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, California)
- TV info/Live Stream: Paramount+
The victor of this Sunday night finale will take on an in-form Canada in the semifinals on March 6 in San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium.