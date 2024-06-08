Ranking the 6 possible Utah NHL team name finalists from worst to best
It is a new era for the former Arizona Coyotes as they are set to soon start the process for the 2024-2025 NHL season in their new state of Utah.
The team is still shifting its identity as a franchise moving forward, starting with its name. Six legitimate names have been narrowed down as the finalists for the new Utah team in the NHL.
Most of them are good, but some are definitely bad. Here are the rankings for the names of the potential Utah team.
Ranking the 6 finalist names Utah NHL team
6. The Utah Hockey Team
The worst by far on the list should easily be the Utah Hockey Team. No one liked the Washington Football Team when they changed their name and they couldn't decide shortly before the season. Utah having their name on the Hockey Team would be an absolute joke for years in the league. This name should easily go into the garbage.
5. The Utah Outlaws
Occasionally, there will be some names that will have to be mentioned in order to keep a broad perspective. Some names, however, just plain stink. The Utah outlaws might sound like an interesting, cool name, but when thinking about dangerous outlaws, you tall isn't primarily a state to think about. According to World Population Reviews, Utah is the fourth least dangerous state in the U.S. The Outlaws might sound tough, but it doesn't fit.
4. The Utah Venom
If the team wanted to move away from the ice theme for their name and image, they could go with something more culturally appropriate. At first glance, Utah wouldn't have a lot of venomous creatures. Upon research, however, Utah is home to many broad types of venomous snakes, including some with triangle-shaped heads. It would be an interesting look to have a venomous snake with sharp, mean eyes with a hockey puck in its mouth.
3. The Utah Mammoth
Keeping with the animal theme are the Utah Mammoth. While they are not mythical, they're still big and menacing like the Yeti. The Toronto Raptors in the NBA are notorious for having a dinosaur team name. The NHL can have its version of a dinosaur team with an ice theme like the mammoths. They are also cool.
2. The Utah Yeti
There are a lot of regular animal names in the world of sports. The former Arizona team had the coyotes, a team fitting with the landscape. Something about mythological creatures like the Yeti is more cool and can be more menacing compared to other teams in the league. Yetis are fearsome and big creatures, which can create great marketing and awesome gear for young fans.
1. The Utah Blizzard
Storm names are some of the best names in sports. The Carolina Hurricanes have their team in the Eastern Conference. The Western Conference can have its storm-named team. Something about a blizzard is a good fitting for a hockey team. It would also be a legitimate matchup to see the Blizzards and the Hurricanes meet on the ice.