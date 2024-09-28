Utah once again has Cam Rising's game status coming down to the wire
By John Buhler
We are living in a simulation. A little more than a year ago, Cam Rising was the lead topic of discussion on the inaugural episode of False Start. Was the sixth-year senior going to play for the Utah Utes vs. Florida? As it turned out, he did not play at all last year for the Utes, as he was still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Rose Bowl loss to Penn State. Now back for his seventh season, will he play?
The good news is we did see Rising play in the Utes' first two games of the season. The bad news is he is banged up once again. Rising suffered an injury to his throwing hand in Utah's non-conference win over Big 12 opponent Baylor. It has been the Isaac Wilson show the last few weeks, but it will be a game-time decision if Rising will suit up and play for Utah vs. the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night.
Truth be told, I am sure this is as frustrating for Rising as it is for their team, the fans who watch them play, and those who cover the sport professionally. When healthy, Rising is a top-10 quarterback in college football. He takes Utah's offense to the next level. While Utah has a very high floor under their defensive-minded head coach Kyle Whittingham, the offense has been shaky at times without him.
The good news is Wilson seems to be more than capable of keeping this thing afloat if Rising is out.
Cam Rising will be a game-time decision for Utah ahead of Arizona game
Even if Rising does not play on Saturday, we have to like his chances of returning after the Utes' bye in Week 6. Their next game will be against Arizona State in Week 7. While the Sun Devils are markedly better under Kenny Dillingham in year two, Utah is the presumptive favorite to win the Big 12 this season and make the College Football Playoff. Of course, Utah could get got by anybody as well.
For as much as Wilson has looked the part under center, Rising is the straw that stirs the drink offensively for the Utes. If he is out vs. Arizona, would it shock you if Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan combine to put on a fireworks show in Salt Lake? It may be Brent Brennan's first year on the job, but U of A still has many pieces in place from the great three-year run we just saw out of Jedd Fisch before.
Ultimately, it is just so hard to forecast what Utah is and what the Utes might be if we don't get a definitive answer on Rising's status here soon. If he is healthy, this is a team that can go undefeated and get a top-four seed in the expanded playoff. If he is not, then Utah might be a 9-3 team. That is good enough to finish inside the top 25, but it will not get the Utes to Arlington or into the playoff.
Expect for Utah to keep Rising's game status as close to the vest as possible for as long as it can.