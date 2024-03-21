Utah Royals FC vs. North Carolina Courage live stream, schedule, preview: Watch NWSL online
It's the first NWSL-After-Dark on Friday night this season. North Carolina Courage jet off on the road for the first time this season to take on expansion outfit Utah Royals FC.
The most decorated club in NWSL history across all competitions against one of the new kids on the block to close out a league doubleheader on the first Friday with regular season action. After a day of watching madness in college basketball, what better way to end the five-day week than with even more chaos? Only this version — it's on the football pitch.
The last time North Carolina Courage and Utah Royals FC met in this league was in September 2019. A Sam Mewis penalty kicked off a three-goal victory by the Courage in Sandy, a contest that saw the current Royals' coach Amy Rodriguez lead her team in shots on target.
Rodriguez's first match as the sideline leader of this new expansion club didn't go exactly as planned. Chicago Red Stars played the role of spoiler, netting two in the second half including a clincher by Ava Cook. It wasn't that Utah didn't create chances. Alyssa Naeher, like in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup was up for the task. She's the USWNT's No. 1 keeper for a reason. It was the fourth time in her last six NWSL outings that she managed to pile up at least five saves. The ex-Portland Thorn Hannah Betfort missed two big chances including one from point-blank range set up by Royals' captain Paige Monaghan.
“We were unable to get it past her (Naeher), and she showed up huge for them and kept them in the game, and in moments where we probably should have scored or could have scored, she denied us and that kept her team in the game," said Rodriguez post-game.
Similar to ACFC, it's about the end product. The important thing for the club is that it was able to create multiple quality chances in the first 90 minutes of competitive football together. It became clear in just one fixture that the No. 1 overall selection Ally Sentnor is going to determine a lot of the success we see from the Royals in 2024. Nobody in gold and navy blue had more duels won, and key passes than the ex-North Carolina standout in week one.
Nobody looked more dominant than Sean Nahas' Courage during opening weekend. The additions from the offseason look to have fit right into how the coaching staff wants to play. To say it was a long evening at the office for Fran Alonso is an understatement. Five big chances for the home side. Zero for the club in orange and black.
Led by the activity of Denise O'Sullivan in the center of the pitch, NC looked in mid-season form right out of the gate. Four goals in the second half including two from the boots of Courage debutant Bianca St-Georges gave the Cary-based outfit its largest margin of victory in a home opener in franchise history. We could see some rotation from Nahas' first starting XI of the campaign, but that back four should remain consistent all year. Hot take: Felicitas Rauch is going to become the most underrated NWSL acquisition of 2024.
The club's "big fish" offseason addition, Ashley Sanchez looked comfortable the first time in her new colors. As time passes, NC's new No. 2 is going to become more and more of a problem with all the freedom she's being given in the attacking midfield. Agnes Nyberg will have to have her head on a swivel for Utah if she slots into that lone pivot role once again on Friday night.
How to watch Utah Royals FC vs. North Carolina Courage in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, March 22
- Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: America First Field (Sandy, Utah)
- TV info/Live Stream: NWSL+
Prediction: Utah Royals FC 1-3 North Carolina Courage