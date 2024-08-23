Utah Royals FC vs. Bay FC: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
In the Friday finale of the NWSL's regular-season return weekend, Utah Royals FC welcomes Bay FC to Sandy for the second expansion derby of the campaign.
In the reverse fixture between these two, an 89th-minute breakthrough from defender Kate Del Fava lifted Utah to its second win of the 2024 campaign. For the California outfit, that gut-wrenching defeat came at a time when it was in a bit of form, having won two of its previous three games leading up to that expansion clash.
Under the tutelage of interim head coach Jimmy Coenraets, Utah, the league's basement dwellers, is 3-1-1 across all competitions. It has finished on the winning side of things in the last three matches, including a convincing triumph over Women's Super League side Crystal Palace in a friendly.
The Royals' improvement in form over the break has a lot to do with rookie Ally Sentnor, the NWSL's July NWSL Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month. She has found the back of the net in four of Utah's last five matches across all competitions. The versatile and direct attacker out of the University of North Carolina has become the Stargirl Utah knew exactly what it was getting when it selected her with the No. 1 overall selection.
"We've taken a huge step from where we were a month ago, and we're happy about that, but obviously we want to continue to push," Riehl said coming off a friendly win over Palace. "We know that there are many areas that we can still improve in, and we think that we can get more goals."
The franchise has done an exceptional job so far this summer with the caliber of incoming transfers, supplementing its talented youth with veteran international footballers. In fact, one of its newest recruits, Claudia Zornoza already had a chance to don the Royals' gold in a match. The Spaniard made up one-third of Utah's midfield for the Palace friendly, alongside Amandine Henry and Ana Tejada.
Further west, Bay tallied just one victory throughout the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup without its offensive sparkplugs: Racheal Kundananji and Asisat Oshoala. The California outfit won three of its last five regular season contests leading up to the break in league play. Its 18 points have it two points clear in eighth position -- the final postseason spot -- of Racing Louisville FC in ninth.
Albertin Montoya and company will be looking to put together a much more complete match this time around, after the June encounter was the true definition of a tale of two halves.
Bay dominated the opening half, recording seven shots, while creating one big chance. The Royals fought back in the second 45, challenging Katelyn Rowland in net at a much more consistent clip. For that, they were rewarded in the end.
Predicted starting XIs for Royals vs. Bay
Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Amanda Haught
Defenders: Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Madison Pogarch, Olivia Smith-Griffitts
Midfielders: Amandine Henry, Ana Tejada; Claudia Zornoza, Paige Monaghan (C), Ally Sentnor
Forward: Mina Tanaka
Bay FC (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Katelyn Rowland
Defenders: Emily Menges (C), Kayla Sharples, Caprice Dydasco, Alyssa Malonson
Midfielders: Kiki Pickett, Dorian Bailey, Rachel Hill
Forwards: Racheal Kundananji, Tess Boade, Asisat Oshoala
How to watch Utah Royals FC vs. Bay FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, August 23
- Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: America First Field (Sandy, Utah)
- TV info/Live Stream: NWSL+
Prediction: Utah Royals FC 2-1 Bay FC