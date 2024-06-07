Utah Royals FC vs. Washington Spirit: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Only two NWSL clubs have won each of their last three matches. One of them resides in the nation's capital. Adrián González and the Washington Spirit put that form to the test away from the District against Utah Royals FC, an outfit more desperate for a result than arguably anyone in the league.
It'll be a rematch of Washington's one-goal triumph back in late March, a contest that saw Ouleymata Sarr and Trinity Rodman give Utah loads of issues in the final third. Rodman tallied her most shot-creating actions of the campaign so far in that fixture with 11, four more than she has managed in any other game. Not to mention the USWNT attacker put in the work defensively during those 90 minutes, tying Courtney Brown for the team lead in tackles plus interceptions.
Historically, if you look at the first iteration of the Royals, Utah won the first four meetings against Washington. In fact, head coach Amy Rodriguez netted the winner in August of 2018, a season that the Spirit finished second from the bottom.
The biggest storyline heading into this one has to be the youth. It's going to be all over the pitch. Washington and Utah combined to select five of the first 10 players in the January NWSL Draft. None have made a larger impact than Croix Bethune. The No. 7 in the midfield has been a straight-up revelation, earning a spot as a training player in the latest USWNT camp. She was announced as the first player in league history to win back-to-back Rookie of the Month awards on Thursday afternoon.
Don't worry, we didn't forget the No. 1 overall selection, Ally Sentnor. She is the only Utah player with more than two goal involvements while ranking seventh in the NWSL in successful dribbles. Of the six Royals goals in their first season back in the league, Sentnor has played a part in two-thirds of them. San Diego Wave is the only other team along with Utah to not reach that double-digit goal mark yet. The expansion side has remarkably failed to score in four of its last six matches.
The Spirit tend to leak goals though, especially at the beginning and end of halves. Three of Washington's last five goals conceded have been in stoppage time of either half. So, for the Royals, play until the referee blows that whistle. Utah just wasn't efficient with the amount of ball it did have in the reverse fixture, particularly in those first 45 minutes. You also can't miss four big chances and expect to win in this league. That's going to come back to bite you.
Can Amy Rodriguez and company begin the dig out of the cellar of the NWSL table? I guess we'll have to see. The Spirit, on the other hand, hold a five-point lead over the fourth-place Portland Thorns as it continues to put pressure on KC Current and Orlando Pride at the summit.
Predicted starting XIs for Royals vs. Spirit
Utah Royals FC (5-3-2)
Goalkeeper: Mandy Haught
Defenders: Ana Tejada, Kate Del Fava, Lauren Flynn, Madison Pogarch, Zoe Burns
Midfielders: Macey Fraser, Paige Monaghan, Amandine Henry
Forwards: Ally Sentnor, Cameron Tucker
Washington Spirit (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Aubrey Kingsbury
Defenders: Tara McKeown, Gabrielle Carle, Anaïg Butel, Casey Krueger
Midfielders: Brittany Ratcliffe, Trinity Rodman, Croix Bethune, Hal Hershfelt, Andi Sullivan
Forward: Ouleymata Sarr
How to watch Utah Royals FC vs. Washington Spirit in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Saturday, June 8
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: America First Field (Sandy, Utah)
- TV info/Live Stream: NWSL+
Prediction: Utah Royals FC 1-4 Washington Spirit