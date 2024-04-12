Utah Royals vs. Orlando Pride live stream, schedule, preview: Watch NWSL online
Seb Hines' Orlando Pride aim to secure its first win of the campaign on the road in the Beehive State against expansion outfit, Utah Royals FC.
Away from the Sunshine State for the first time since week one, Orlando Pride eye its first triumph of 2024 in a place it hasn't been since 2019. Seb Hines' Pride, one of the four unbeaten clubs left clash with Amy Rodriguez's Utah Royals FC.
The last time Orlando saw Utah in the NWSL regular season was back in 2019 when current Manchester United sideline leader Marc Skinner was at the helm. A slick through ball from Verónica Boquete set Rodriguez free in front of the net that night to put the icing on a 2-0 triumph in Florida. In its first stint as a professional club, Utah went unbeaten in five of the six meetings with the Pride before it folded in 2020. Rodriguez had a blast competing against Orlando as a player, finding the back of the net on three occasions. We'll have to see if her enjoyment continues from the sidelines.
After winning the first game of the franchise's second iteration, Kaleigh Riehl and company struggled mightily to keep Washington Spirit in front of them on the road in week three. The threat of Trinity Rodman and Croix Bethune exposed a gap within Utah's back four as the Spirit scored two within nine minutes in the first half. With players like Adriana and Marta coming at it in front of the home support, the defense is going to have to be far more disciplined.
The dynamic rookie winger Ally Sentnor is the talk of the Royals right now. The ex-No. 1 selection scored her second career goal in Washington prior to the break. Doesn't matter what foot it is around the box, you have to respect her shooting boots cause they could hurt you. Washington and North Carolina know all about it.
Out of possession though, Sentnor is willing to work. Not only does she lead her team in successful take-ons, but the rookie is out front when it comes to tackles in the middle third of the pitch.
Week three was also Utah's first match this year without right back Imani Dorsey who is now out for the rest of the campaign with a torn left Achilles tendon. BYU product Olivia Smith Griffitts stepped in her place, a player we should see as a constant, at least for now in that backline.
Orlando has come from behind to earn a draw twice so far. In the meeting with Chicago Red Stars, the opposite occurred. The Pride squandered a first-half advantage, showing the need for a true goal scorer up top. Good thing they just signed one about a month ago in Zambian international Barbra Banda. 60 percent possession. 21 shots. Three on target. That's a dismal output.
The three Brazilians, Angelina, Marta, and Adriana would benefit immensely if they had a physical number nine to take the pressure off. The $740,000 transfer carried her country into the Olympics just this past week with two goals including one crucial penalty in extra time. She has yet to make it on the club team sheet though as the team still takes steps to get her in market. Her introduction to life on the pitch in the NWSL cannot come soon enough for us all, but particularly for Hines.
It has been a much better start than last season for Hines' team, but will the Pride finally piece together a complete display? That'd come down to its execution, particularly up top. Similar to what Washington did with its wingers, Orlando's path to success is width. Adriana is someone who could have a monster outing given her similar play style to someone like Rodman.
How to watch Utah Royals vs. Orlando Pride in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, April 12
- Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: America First Field (Sandy, Utah)
- TV info/Live Stream: NWSL+
Prediction: Utah Royals FC 1-3 Orlando Pride