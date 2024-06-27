Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
The finale of Saturday's action in the National Women's Soccer League may be just as compelling as the opener. Rob Gale's Portland Thorns head to the home of expansion outfit Utah Royals FC. It's a meeting between two clubs attempting to get back on track after sustaining decisive defeats last weekend. Utah and Portland encountered the last of the unbeatens in the NWSL. Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current outscored the two clubs by a 10-1 aggregate scoreline on Matchday 14.
Gale's Thorns, who now trail NJ/NY Gotham FC by four points for a spot in the top-four were easily beaten by Kansas City in their own house, 4-1. It was the first time Portland conceded four or more goals at Providence Park since September 2019 when Lynn Williams stole the show, netting a hattrick in a 6-0 victory for North Carolina Courage.
A meaningless Sophia Smith solo goal with the game already decided was all that Portland managed with over 50 percent of the ball. It was still only the Thorns' second loss in 10 games. The Oregon outfit was not at its best against one of the best. The three-time NWSL champions have not lost two in a row since the opening two weeks of the season.
It isn't a question about whether or not the Thorns are a threat in the postseason. It's more about the fact that they're in that second tier of contenders, behind the Pride and KC.
For Amy Rodriguez, the beginning of her life back in Utah has not gone exactly to plan. Some would argue that Matchday 14 was rock bottom. Barbra Banda and Marta ran all over the Royals, thumping the expansion outfit, 6-0 for its largest defeat back in the league. A center back and a defensive midfielder produced three of Utah's four shots on target that night.
Rodriguez even attempted to move into a back-three structure, supported by five midfielders ahead of it. Long story short, it didn't work well. It'll be fascinating to see what kind of tactics Rodriguez seeks to deploy against another high-flying offensive threat.
The Royals have failed to score in five of their seven home games. Moving forward, the focus should be on fostering relationships and establishing a solid foundation to help build a competitor down the line.
This will be the first encounter between these two clubs this season, and the first time the Thorns have traveled to Utah since the NWSL Fall Series in 2020. If you take into consideration the Royals' first regime, Portland is 3-1-4 vs. the outfit from the Beehive State, shutting Utah out in all three of its wins.
Predicted starting XIs for Royals vs. Thorns
Utah Royals FC (3-5-2)
Goalkeeper: Mandy Haught
Defenders: Kate Del Fava, Ana Tejada, Lauren Flynn
Midfielders: Paige Monaghan, Madison Pogarch, Amandine Henry, Macey Fraser, Agnes Nyberg
Forwards: Ally Sentnor, Hannah Betfort
Portland Thorns FC (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Shelby Hogan
Defenders: Reyna Reyes, Marie Müller, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelli Hubly
Midfielders: Sam Coffey, Hina Sugita; Sophia Smith, Jessie Fleming, Payton Linnehan
Forward: Christine Sinclair
How to watch Utah Royals FC vs. Portland Thorns FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Saturday, June 29
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: America First Field (Sandy, Utah)
- TV info/Live Stream: ION
Prediction: Utah Royals FC 0-2 Portland Thorns FC