Fansided

Valero Texas Open payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

How much money is on the line the week before The Masters at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.

By Cody Williams

Akshay Bhatia at the Valero Texas Open
Akshay Bhatia at the Valero Texas Open / Brennan Asplen/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is always a fun stop on the PGA Tour, largely because of where it falls on the golf calendar. It has been the final event before The Masters for years now, but the 2024 tournament at TPC San Antonio offered one of the better fields we've seen in some time with players trying to play into form for Augusta National -- and one man at the top at the event trying to play his way in.

Young Akshay Bhatia blitzed the field at the Valero Texas Open in the first round with a scalding 9-under 63 to give him a three-shot lead. Many wondered if he would fall back, but he only added to his lead with back-to-back two-under rounds, giving him a two-stroke advantage heading into the final round and with the majority of the chase back six or seven strokes off of the pace. Denny McCarthy was the closest challenger with guys like Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg and Russell Henley a bit farther behind.

Bhatia would get not only a nice Valero Texas Open payout for winning, but would also earn a spot in The Masters with a win, as would several of the possible winners not already qualified. But again, there is also good money on the line this week, so let's take a look at the Valero Texas Open payout distribution and everything to know about the purse and prize money this week on the PGA Tour.

Valero Texas Open purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 Valero Texas Open will receive $1.656 million in prize money. This comes out to being 18 percent -- the general standard on the PGA Tour -- of the $9.2 million purse on the line this week at TPC San Antonio. It will obviously pale in comparison to the money on the line at Augusta National next week, but it's still a nice payday that also comes with the 500 FedEx Cup points in the season-long race and, as mentioned, and invite to The Masters if not already previously qualified.

Valero Texas Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's the full breakdown of the Valero Texas Open payouts with prize money from the winner all the way through the 82nd and final player on the leaderboard who made the cut this week.

Finishing Position

Valero Texas Open prize money

Winner

$1.656 million

2nd

$1.0028 million

3rd

$634,800

4th

$450,800

5th

$377,200

6th

$333,500

7th

$310,500

8th

$287,500

9th

$269,100

10th

$250,700

11th

$232,300

12th

$213,900

13th

$195,500

14th

$177,100

15th

$167,900

16th

$158,700

17th

$149,500

18th

$140,300

19th

$131,100

20th

$121,900

21st

$112,700

22nd

$103,500

23rd

$96,140

24th

$88,780

25th

$81,420

26th

$74,060

27th

$71,300

28th

$68,540

29th

$65,780

30th

$63,020

31st

$60,260

32nd

$57,500

33rd

$54,740

34th

$52,440

35th

$50,140

36th

$47,840

37th

$45,540

38th

$43,700

39th

$41,860

40th

$40,020

41st

$38,180

42nd

$36,340

43rd

$34,500

44th

$32,600

45th

$30,820

46th

$28,980

47th

$27,140

48th

$25,668

49th

$24,380

50th

$23,644

51st

$23,092

52nd

$22,540

53rd

$22,172

54th

$21,804

55th

$21,620

56th

$21,436

57th

$21,252

58th

$21,068

59th

$20,884

60th

$20,700

61st

$20,516

62nd

$20,332

63rd

$20,148

64th

$19,964

65th

$19,780

66th

$19,596

67th

$19,412

68th

$19,228

69th

$19,044

70th

$18,860

71st

$18,676

72nd

$18,492

73rd

$18,308

74th

$18,124

75th

$17,940

76th

$17,756

77th

$17,572

78th

$17,388

79th

$17,204

80th

$17,020

81st

$16,836

82nd

$16,652

While either vying for a way into The Masters or simply getting into good form before that trip is the goal of many players, it's still a nice bit of prize money on the line at the top of the leaderboard. Both the winner and runner-up see seven figures coming their way at the Valero Texas Open while all of the Top 22 finishers will receive at least six figures in prize money.

Next. SL - Best golfer from every US state. The best golfer from every US state. dark

Home/PGA Tour