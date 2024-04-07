Valero Texas Open payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
How much money is on the line the week before The Masters at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
The 2024 Valero Texas Open is always a fun stop on the PGA Tour, largely because of where it falls on the golf calendar. It has been the final event before The Masters for years now, but the 2024 tournament at TPC San Antonio offered one of the better fields we've seen in some time with players trying to play into form for Augusta National -- and one man at the top at the event trying to play his way in.
Young Akshay Bhatia blitzed the field at the Valero Texas Open in the first round with a scalding 9-under 63 to give him a three-shot lead. Many wondered if he would fall back, but he only added to his lead with back-to-back two-under rounds, giving him a two-stroke advantage heading into the final round and with the majority of the chase back six or seven strokes off of the pace. Denny McCarthy was the closest challenger with guys like Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg and Russell Henley a bit farther behind.
Bhatia would get not only a nice Valero Texas Open payout for winning, but would also earn a spot in The Masters with a win, as would several of the possible winners not already qualified. But again, there is also good money on the line this week, so let's take a look at the Valero Texas Open payout distribution and everything to know about the purse and prize money this week on the PGA Tour.
Valero Texas Open purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 Valero Texas Open will receive $1.656 million in prize money. This comes out to being 18 percent -- the general standard on the PGA Tour -- of the $9.2 million purse on the line this week at TPC San Antonio. It will obviously pale in comparison to the money on the line at Augusta National next week, but it's still a nice payday that also comes with the 500 FedEx Cup points in the season-long race and, as mentioned, and invite to The Masters if not already previously qualified.
Valero Texas Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's the full breakdown of the Valero Texas Open payouts with prize money from the winner all the way through the 82nd and final player on the leaderboard who made the cut this week.
Finishing Position
Valero Texas Open prize money
Winner
$1.656 million
2nd
$1.0028 million
3rd
$634,800
4th
$450,800
5th
$377,200
6th
$333,500
7th
$310,500
8th
$287,500
9th
$269,100
10th
$250,700
11th
$232,300
12th
$213,900
13th
$195,500
14th
$177,100
15th
$167,900
16th
$158,700
17th
$149,500
18th
$140,300
19th
$131,100
20th
$121,900
21st
$112,700
22nd
$103,500
23rd
$96,140
24th
$88,780
25th
$81,420
26th
$74,060
27th
$71,300
28th
$68,540
29th
$65,780
30th
$63,020
31st
$60,260
32nd
$57,500
33rd
$54,740
34th
$52,440
35th
$50,140
36th
$47,840
37th
$45,540
38th
$43,700
39th
$41,860
40th
$40,020
41st
$38,180
42nd
$36,340
43rd
$34,500
44th
$32,600
45th
$30,820
46th
$28,980
47th
$27,140
48th
$25,668
49th
$24,380
50th
$23,644
51st
$23,092
52nd
$22,540
53rd
$22,172
54th
$21,804
55th
$21,620
56th
$21,436
57th
$21,252
58th
$21,068
59th
$20,884
60th
$20,700
61st
$20,516
62nd
$20,332
63rd
$20,148
64th
$19,964
65th
$19,780
66th
$19,596
67th
$19,412
68th
$19,228
69th
$19,044
70th
$18,860
71st
$18,676
72nd
$18,492
73rd
$18,308
74th
$18,124
75th
$17,940
76th
$17,756
77th
$17,572
78th
$17,388
79th
$17,204
80th
$17,020
81st
$16,836
82nd
$16,652
While either vying for a way into The Masters or simply getting into good form before that trip is the goal of many players, it's still a nice bit of prize money on the line at the top of the leaderboard. Both the winner and runner-up see seven figures coming their way at the Valero Texas Open while all of the Top 22 finishers will receive at least six figures in prize money.