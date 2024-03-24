Valspar Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
How much prize money is on the line at the 2024 Valspar Championship?
The Valspar Championship purse certainly isn't the only reason that some of the best on the PGA Tour along with a lot of golfers aiming to make a big name for themselves teed it up at the always-difficult Copperhead Course at Innisbrook this week. In fact, some might say that the Valspar payout is a secondary thing.
In the golfing world, this is the tune-up time for major championship season, which is now less than a month away. But while guys like Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau were ready to use the Valspar Championship to try and get into major form, they all either missed the cut or fell well out of the pack. That allowed 54-hole leader Keith Mitchell, still-looking-for-his-first win Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes and many others to try and make a name for themselves coming into Sunday at the Copperhead Course.
But even if the prize money is secondary, it's still an important part of the event for PGA Tour players. So what does the 2024 Valspar Championship purse and payout distribution look like? We have it all broken down for you this week.
Valspar Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 Valspar Championship will take home a $1.512 million payout in prize money. That breaks down to a full 18% of the $8.4 million purse that's on the line this week at Innsibrook and the Copperhead Course, which is a nice payout for a non-signature event. However, given that Scottie Scheffler's back-to-back wins at the API and THE PLAYERS netted the World No. 1 in golf $8.5 million, more than the purse at the Valspar, it's definitely all relative.
Valspar payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's a full breakdown of the Valspar Championship payout with how much prize money each finishing position will take home this week from the end of the Florida Swing.
Finishing Position
Valspar Championship Prize Money
Winner
$1.512 million
2nd
$915,600
3rd
$579,600
4th
$411,600
5th
$344,400
6th
$304,500
7th
$283,500
8th
$262,500
9th
$245,700
10th
$228,900
11th
$212,100
12th
$195,300
13th
$178,500
14th
$161,700
15th
$153,300
16th
$144,900
17th
$136,500
18th
$128,100
19th
$119,700
20th
$111,300
21st
$102,900
22nd
$94,500
23rd
$87,780
24th
$81,060
25th
$74,340
26th
$67,620
27th
$65,100
28th
$62,580
29th
$60,060
30th
$57,540
31st
$55,020
32nd
$52,500
33rd
$49,980
34th
$47,880
35th
$45,780
36th
$43,680
37th
$41,580
38th
$39,900
39th
$38,220
40th
$36,540
41st
$34,860
42nd
$33,180
43rd
$31,500
44th
$29,820
45th
$28,140
46th
$26,460
47th
$24,780
48th
$23,436
49th
$22,260
50th
$21,588
51st
$21,084
52nd
$20,580
53rd
$20,244
54th
$19,908
55th
$19,740
56th
$19,572
57th
$19,404
58th
$19,236
59th
$19,068
60th
$18,900
61st
$18,732
62nd
$18,564
63rd
$18,396
64th
$18,228
65th
$18,060
66th
$17,892
67th
$17,724
68th
$17,556
69th
$17,388
70th
$17,220
71st
$17,052
72nd
$16,884
73rd
$16,716
74th
$16,548
75th
$16,380
The purses for events like the Valspar Championship and then the forthcoming Houston Open and Valero Texas Open clearly pale in comparison to the likes of THE PLAYERS, other signature events, and of course the major championships. However, it's still a good payday for guys who show up at the Copperhead Course and play well.
Perhaps more importantly, though, these three events starting with the Valspar Championship are about getting into the right form for The Masters in just three weeks. That's true for the two tournaments in Texas as well, as players are not only trying to earn their way into the field with a win or by moving up in the Official World Golf Rankings, but also find the form to potentially don the green jacket.
So whatever Valspar Championship payout comes with accomplishing that is well worth it for these players.