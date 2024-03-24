Fansided

Valspar Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

How much prize money is on the line at the 2024 Valspar Championship?

By Cody Williams

Valspar Championship - Round Three
Valspar Championship - Round Three / Douglas P. DeFelice/GettyImages
The Valspar Championship purse certainly isn't the only reason that some of the best on the PGA Tour along with a lot of golfers aiming to make a big name for themselves teed it up at the always-difficult Copperhead Course at Innisbrook this week. In fact, some might say that the Valspar payout is a secondary thing.

In the golfing world, this is the tune-up time for major championship season, which is now less than a month away. But while guys like Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau were ready to use the Valspar Championship to try and get into major form, they all either missed the cut or fell well out of the pack. That allowed 54-hole leader Keith Mitchell, still-looking-for-his-first win Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes and many others to try and make a name for themselves coming into Sunday at the Copperhead Course.

But even if the prize money is secondary, it's still an important part of the event for PGA Tour players. So what does the 2024 Valspar Championship purse and payout distribution look like? We have it all broken down for you this week.

Valspar Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 Valspar Championship will take home a $1.512 million payout in prize money. That breaks down to a full 18% of the $8.4 million purse that's on the line this week at Innsibrook and the Copperhead Course, which is a nice payout for a non-signature event. However, given that Scottie Scheffler's back-to-back wins at the API and THE PLAYERS netted the World No. 1 in golf $8.5 million, more than the purse at the Valspar, it's definitely all relative.

Valspar payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's a full breakdown of the Valspar Championship payout with how much prize money each finishing position will take home this week from the end of the Florida Swing.

Finishing Position

Valspar Championship Prize Money

Winner

$1.512 million

2nd

$915,600

3rd

$579,600

4th

$411,600

5th

$344,400

6th

$304,500

7th

$283,500

8th

$262,500

9th

$245,700

10th

$228,900

11th

$212,100

12th

$195,300

13th

$178,500

14th

$161,700

15th

$153,300

16th

$144,900

17th

$136,500

18th

$128,100

19th

$119,700

20th

$111,300

21st

$102,900

22nd

$94,500

23rd

$87,780

24th

$81,060

25th

$74,340

26th

$67,620

27th

$65,100

28th

$62,580

29th

$60,060

30th

$57,540

31st

$55,020

32nd

$52,500

33rd

$49,980

34th

$47,880

35th

$45,780

36th

$43,680

37th

$41,580

38th

$39,900

39th

$38,220

40th

$36,540

41st

$34,860

42nd

$33,180

43rd

$31,500

44th

$29,820

45th

$28,140

46th

$26,460

47th

$24,780

48th

$23,436

49th

$22,260

50th

$21,588

51st

$21,084

52nd

$20,580

53rd

$20,244

54th

$19,908

55th

$19,740

56th

$19,572

57th

$19,404

58th

$19,236

59th

$19,068

60th

$18,900

61st

$18,732

62nd

$18,564

63rd

$18,396

64th

$18,228

65th

$18,060

66th

$17,892

67th

$17,724

68th

$17,556

69th

$17,388

70th

$17,220

71st

$17,052

72nd

$16,884

73rd

$16,716

74th

$16,548

75th

$16,380

The purses for events like the Valspar Championship and then the forthcoming Houston Open and Valero Texas Open clearly pale in comparison to the likes of THE PLAYERS, other signature events, and of course the major championships. However, it's still a good payday for guys who show up at the Copperhead Course and play well.

Perhaps more importantly, though, these three events starting with the Valspar Championship are about getting into the right form for The Masters in just three weeks. That's true for the two tournaments in Texas as well, as players are not only trying to earn their way into the field with a win or by moving up in the Official World Golf Rankings, but also find the form to potentially don the green jacket.

So whatever Valspar Championship payout comes with accomplishing that is well worth it for these players.

