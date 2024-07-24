Valuable trade target for Yankees, Red Sox makes timely return from IL
There are a ton of teams in Major League Baseball that are in desperate need of infielders this year. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees need help in the infield, specifically up the middle for Boston. The Los Angeles Dodgers could use an additional infielder to help them down the stretch. The surging and cautiously buying Pittsburgh Pirates could use anybody that can help them score runs.
But the market for infielders has been incredibly scarce this year. Like very, very shallow. There are a few options for teams to look at, but nobody is really set to come in and make an impact. Players like Bo Bichette ended up getting hurt and completely falling off the market.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo was injured as well, but he has been activated off the injured list at the perfect time. Right before the July 30 trade deadline.
Infield trade target for Yankees, Red Sox, more makes return from IL just in time
Rengifo, 27, has an additional year on his contract after 2024. The infielder has played second base and third base mainly for the Angels this year. He's also flashed the ability to play shortstop, only playing nine innings there this season. He could also play a bit of outfield if it was needed. He's truly defensively diverse.
The utility man is slashing an impressive .315/.358/.442 with 19 extra base hits and 22 stolen bases in 69 games this season. His 124 OPS+ would be the best mark over his career. He's versatile, fast and having a career year.
This is exactly why teams have been so eager to try to bring him onto their roster. His price tag won't be the steepest on the market and he comes with so much flexibility and a tad bit of team control. I would fully expect any team that is lacking in offense and trying to buy this year to check in on his price.
The Red Sox, Yankees, Dodgers and Pirates are just a few of the teams that could end up in a bidding war for Rengifo's services. I'd imagine the Braves could use his tools as well, especially given the Ozzie Albies injury.
The next week of his life could be very hectic. He's just now getting off the injured list. There's a good chance that he plays a few games to show that he's healthy and ready to rock and roll before he's shipped off to a contender.