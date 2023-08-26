Vanderbilt is about to beat Hawaii without stopping renovations
Nothing will be greater during Week 0 than to see the Vanderbilt Commodores lay half a hundred points on their makeshift scoreboard vs. the visiting Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday night.
By John Buhler
Not even ongoing stadium construction can slow down Clark Lea's Vanderbilt Commodores.
Vanderbilt finished Clark Lea's second season at the helm out strong with a 5-7 record and rivalry wins over Florida and Kentucky. Of course, they have everyone's favorite team in the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors coming to town on Saturday night. All the while, their Week 0 game in Nashville will be defined by the ongoing stadium renovations at FirstBank Stadium. This will be hoot and a half, alright.
Vanderbilt to use a makeshift scoreboard as the Windows to the future
Look. There is no reason to dump on Vanderbilt all that badly in this. The 'Dores play so hard for Lea. Despite having very rich alumni, Vanderbilt does not have the alumni base of other schools in the SEC. In most sports, they are at a competitive disadvantage, but give them a ton of credit for investing their time, money and resources into athletics. We cannot wait to see the final product!
Furthermore, Nashville is a great sports town. With three professional franchises, and probably an MLB team down the line, it is also a fantastic place to be a college football fan. Tennessee may be the most popular team in-state, but we have seen people get fired up about the 'Dores from time to time when they are halfway decent. We would love nothing more than for them to go to a bowl this season.
