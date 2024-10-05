Vanderbilt’s all-time record against Top 5 ranked teams: Win over Alabama makes history
Vanderbilt comes by its status as conference punching bags honestly: Since joining the SEC way back in 1933, the Commodores have yet to win the conference a single time, and they have twice as many 10-loss seasons (10) as they do eight-win seasons (5). It's a history very, very short on memorable moments; that would require beating the best teams on the biggest stages, and Vanderbilt hasn't done much of that at all over the last century or so.
Until Oct. 5, 2024, that is. Diego Pavia and Co. pulled the upset of the season on Saturday afternoon in Nashville, toppling top-ranked Alabama 40-35. We probably don't have to tell you that this is a shocking result. But do you realize just how rare it actually is for Vanderbilt to beat this team in this spot?
What is Vanderbilt's all-time record against top five teams?
Saturday's win improved the program's record against top five opponents to 1-60. Yes, you read that right: In its first 60 chances, Vanderbilt had never beaten a team ranked in the top five of the AP poll. They did come very close back in 2007, upsetting Steve Spurrier's No. 6-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, but until Saturday, that was about as good as it got.
Now, though, the Commodores have a new moment to define their program. Not only is this the first win against a top five team, but it also improves their record to 1-10 in games against No. 1 teams.
When was the last time Vanderbilt beat Alabama?
Try 40 years ago. Entering Saturday, Alabama led the all-time series between the two to the tune of 63-18-4, and you had to go all the way back to 1984 to get to the last Vanderbilt win. That came in Tuscaloosa, as QB Kurt page led the 'Dores to three unanswered touchdowns in the second half en route to a 30-21 victory that snapped Alabama's 26-game unbeaten streak on homecoming.
“Not too many minutes after the Commodores had beheaded the Crimson monsters who have tormented SEC foes for so many years," The Tennesseean's Jimmy Davy wrote, "Vandy’s coach George MacIntyre let it be known he believes his club means business in the race for the 1984 championship."
Vanderbilt fell short of that ultimate goal (they finished 5-6) but it would be four decades and 23 losses before they took down the Tide again.