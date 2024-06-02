Vaughn Grissom's comment about latest injury setback is heartbreaking
By Lior Lampert
Boston Red Sox infielder and prized offseason acquisition Vaugh Grissom can't catch a break.
After missing the first month-plus of the 2024 MLB campaign due to a lingering left hamstring strain and illness, Grissom returned in May. However, he has struggled early, specifically from the plate. The 23-year-old is trying to rediscover the form that made him the centerpiece of the Chris Sale-Atlanta Braves trade in December. But he suffered a deflating setback on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers that will put him back on the injured list.
Grissom was trying to beat out an infield single in the top of the second inning, pulling his right hamstring. You can see how visibly distraught/frustrated he was about the injury by his reaction, and his postgame comments were even more heartbreaking.
Vaughn Grissom's comment about his latest injury setback is heartbreaking
Ugh. That is brutal.
Grissom said the injury was "very unexpected," per an interview with the New England Sports Network. Regardless, this is incredibly upsetting news to hear. Especially considering he finally felt like he was turning a corner physically after losing 14 pounds while sick and dealing with his previously injured left hamstring.
"[I] feel like I was just seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. So it sucks," Grissom added.
While it is unfortunate, it is encouraging to see Grissom only land on the 10-day IL, per Boston's official transactions log. It seems like he and the Red Sox dodged a bullet. Nonetheless, the recurring soft tissue ailments are concerning.
In his debut season with the Red Sox, Grissom is batting .148/.207/.160 with zero home runs and three RBIs across 87 plate appearances. His performance has been disappointing thus far -- to say the least, and Sale regaining his All-Star form with the Braves makes it look worse.
Boston has recalled infielder Bobby Dalbec to take Grissom's spot on the roster in a corresponding move. For now, the latter's timetable to return remains unclear.