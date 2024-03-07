Vaughn Grissom sounds thrilled the Braves finally traded him despite injury
The Atlanta Braves traded Vaughn Grissom to the Boston Red Sox for Chris Sale. Grissom is glad he's gone.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves traded infielder Vaughn Grissom to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for starting pitcher Chris Sale this offseason. Grissom had shown some promise in the Braves system, but ultimately failed to take the necessary steps forward defensively to earn an everyday spot in a crowded lineup.
Grissom's best opportunity in Atlanta came last winter, when Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs and left a void at shortstop. Unfortunately for Grissom, he lost a spring training battle to Orlando Arcia, who had an All-Star caliber 2023 season. Grissom's name was floated as a potential outfield option, but there was never much traction.
Vaughn Grissom is glad he's no longer with the Atlanta Braves
Instead, Alex Anthopoulos traded Grissom somewhere he'll fit right in. Grissom should be the Red Sox starting second baseman when healthy. While Grissom wishes he could have made more of an impact with the Braves, even he acknowledged the reality of the situation.
“It's definitely a great opportunity, you always wish you could make it with the team you get drafted by,” Grissom said. “But that's not always the case for majority of players in this league. Being able to get an opportunity is everything I could ask for.”
A new challenge was needed for a player of Grissom's caliber, whose talent was wasted in the ATL thanks to a loaded lineup around him.
“You always believe that you can do better. I'm not satisfied by any means,” Grissom said. “I'm glad what happened has happened. But, you know, I'm always trying to do better, get the most out of myself that I can.”
Getting rid of a homegrown talent like Grissom was a tough call for Anthopoulos, who was always a believer in him. With the Red Sox, Grissom should receive more consistent playing time when he's back on the field.
Grissom will miss Opening Day for the Red Sox due to a groin injury. This should create an opportunity for Enmanuel Valdez the first week or so of the season.