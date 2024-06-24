Venezuela vs. Mexico: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Mexico opened their Copa América campaign this year with a 1-0 win over Jamaica. Gerardo Arteaga scored the winner and the left-back now has two goals in 25 games for El Tri.
Unfortunately, the match saw Mexico's captain Edson Alvarez forced off with an injury after just 30 minutes. If the problem for Alvarez is as bad as it looks then it will be a huge blow for Jaime Lozano's side. Alvarez is Mexico's most experienced player with 78 caps. He is also the player who is playing at the highest level as he is with West Ham United in the Premier League. He has also recently been linked with Manchester United and this injury could also scupper a move for him to be reunited with Eric ten Hag, Alvarez having previously played under ten Hag at Ajax.
They face a Venezuelan team who also won their opening game of the tournament. They defeated Ecuador 2-1 thanks to goals from substitutes Jhonder Cadiz and Eduard Bello. It was Cadiz's first goal in seven games for Venezuela. Bello has three goals and three assists in 15 games for his country.
Venezuela's most notable player is Solomon Rondon who played in the Premier League for Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United. For his country he has scored 41 goals in 106 games.
Venezuela lineup predictions
- Rafael Romo
- Alexander Gonzalez
- Nahuel Ferraresi
- Yordan Osorio
- Miguel Navarro
- Eduard Bello
- Yangel Herrera
- Jose Martinez
- Yeferson Soteldo
- Salomon Rondon
- Jhonder Cadiz
Mexico lineup predictions
- Julio Gonzalez
- Gerardo Arteaga
- Johan Vasquez
- Cesar Montes
- Jorge Sanchez
- Luis Chavez
- Luis Romo
- Uriel Antuna
- Julian Quinones
- Orbelin Pineda
- Santiago Tomas Gimenez
How to watch Venezuela vs. Mexico in Copa America
- Date: Wednesday, Jun. 26
- Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles, United States
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa America match on FS1 with a live stream on Fubo.