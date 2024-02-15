VfL Bochum vs. Bayern Munich live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Bundesliga live
VfL Bochum host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Bayern Munich lost 1-0 to Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie this week. They host the return fixture next month but will have to overturn this deficit to advance. It is not a good time to be at Bayern right now, their 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last week puts them five points behind Xabi Alonso's side in the league.
Thomas Tuchel's team desperately needs to get back to winning ways and hope that Leverkusen slip up if they are to have any chance of winning the Bundesliga this season. Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann to deliver trophies but the pressure is now mounting on him to deliver. If results do not improve then he will face the sack and Jose Mourinho is reportedly waiting in the wings.
Harry Kane has never won a trophy and Kingsly Coman has never had a trophyless season. Unfortunately for Bayern it looks to be Coman's streak that is coming to an end this campaign. Kane's move from Tottenham Hotspur was supposed to deliver trophies but it looks likely that the England captain will have to wait until he can finally get his hands on some silverware.
Bayern face a Bochum side this weekend who are 14th in the Bundesliga. They are six points off the relegation zone, so are not safe yet. They have one win, one loss and three draws in their last five games. Last time out they drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt. Moritz Broschinski got their only goal of that game, which was just his second in 14 Bundesliga games this season.
How to watch VfL Bochum vs. Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
- Start Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Bochum, Germany
- Stadium: Vonovia Ruhrstadion
- TV info: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Fans can watch this Bundesliga game live on ESPN+.