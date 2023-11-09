Victor Wembanyama height: How does he compare to tallest NBA players ever?
Spurs youth phenom Victor Wembanyama is physically gifted. But how does he compare to the tallest in NBA history?
By Josh Wilson
Victor Wenbanyama has arrived on the NBA scene, joining the San Antonio Spurs for the 2023-24 season after the team drafted him first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wenbanyama, out of France, played last season with the Mets 92s.
In his first seven games, Wenbanyama has scored double-digits every game, and logged three double-doubles. He has already registered a five block game as well.
Coming out of his professional career overseas, one of the most appealing things about Wembanyama is his stature. He's freakishly tall but also incredibly agile and flexible, a combination that makes him genuinely terrifying to defend.
Here are his official measurements, as well as where he stacks up against the tallest players in NBA history.
Victor Wembanyama height
Victor Wenbanyama's height varies depending on who you ask, technically. But his official listing is 7-foot-3 and a half. Some in NBA circles say he appears closer to 7-foot-5 or even 7-foot-6. For now, though, he's a few inches shorter.
Tallest NBA players in league history
Wenbanyama, if his 7-foot-3.5 measurement is to be taken as truth, ranks here among the tallest players in league history:
Rank
Player
Height
1
Gheorge Muresan
7-7
2
Manute Bol
7-7
3
Tacko Fall
7-6
4
Slavko Vranes
7-6
5
Shawn Bradley
7-6
6
Yao Ming
7-6
7
Chuck Nevitt
7-5
8
Pavel Podkolzin
7-5
9
Sim Bhullar
7-5
10
Mark Eaton
7-4
11
Rik Smits
7-4
12
Ralph Sampson
7-4
13
Boban Marjanovic
7-4
14
Priest Lauderdale
7-4
15
Victor Wembanyama
7-3.5
End of the day, height is not the end-all, be-all. A physical advantage is only as useful as a player makes it. Wembanyama has put plenty of work into things like his flexibility to make himself as agile and capable as possible in all facets of the game so he's not limited to a mere dunk, rebound, and rim-protector role as so many tall players are.
Some players on the above list have gotten as far as the league only to find themselves pushed out early thanks to an inability to find their footing, despite advantages from their sheer physique. Tacko Fall, for instance, played just 37 NBA games before appearing in his most recent in the 2021-22 season.