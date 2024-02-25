Victor Wembanyama makes a sad assessment of Spurs after MJ-level feat
Victor Wembanyama knows there's more work to be done despite achieving things on the court that only Michael Jordan has done.
An argument can be made that Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA with more hype surrounding his name than any player in NBA history with the exception of maybe LeBron James. Wembanyama was expected to hop right in and play like a star right away and for the most part, he's done just that.
The 20-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 46.6/31.8/81.4 splits to go along with 1.3 steals and a league-leading 3.3 blocks per game. His efficiency could use a bit of a bump but for the most part, Wemby has lived up to if not surpassed his insane hype.
The 7'4" center has only seen his play improve of late thanks in large part to a slight increase in minutes and Tre Jones starting at point guard with regularity after a failed experiment to start the year where Jeremy Sochan -- a more natural forward -- was running point. Wembanyama just put together perhaps his most complete performance as an NBA player on Friday against the Lakers contributing on both sides of the ball, scoring 27 points to go along with ten rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and five blocks.
That game was just one night after Wemby put up 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, five steals, and five blocks in Sacramento. Wemby wound up being the second player in NBA history to record five steals and five blocks in back-to-back games. The other player to accomplish this feat? Michael Jordan. When he was told about this, Wemby didn't seem to care, which should excite every San Antonio Spurs fan out there.
Victor Wembanyama knows there is more work to be done despite doing something only MJ did
When asked about doing something only MJ has done, Wembanyama's response was "I wonder if he did it in wins?"
Perfect.
He can appreciate being the elite talent he is, but what separated Jordan from many of the NBA's elite is he almost always won. He's not considered the GOAT by most because of his individual stats, as great as they are. It's the six rings in six NBA Finals appearances that most fans marvel over.
Wembanyama is putting up one of the better statistical seasons a rookie has ever had, but it's led to almost no team success. The Spurs have been the worst team in the Western Conference all season, and now sit at 11-48 on the season. Only the Wizards and Hornets, two teams actively trying to tank, have worse records than San Antonio.
As cool as the stats are, they mean almost nothing if the games Wemby produces in don't result in wins. The Spurs lost by only five points to the Kings and Lakers, two strong Western Conference opponents showing that Wembanyama did provide tons of value, but he just couldn't do enough to get them over the hump.
It's sad to see a young player taking on the blame for his team being atrocious, but it's encouraging to see that all he seems to care about is winning games. He's developing into a leader right in front of our eyes, and perhaps he can lead the Spurs to some wins in the future playing the way he has to begin the second half of his rookie season.