Video of LeBron's pregame Clippers greetings had one obvious absentee
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook appeared to want nothing to do with one another before their first matchup as new opponents in 2023-24.
By Josh Wilson
The first matchup of the 2023-24 season between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers did not disappoint. The Lakers took an overtime 130-125 win off Austin Reaves heroics. LeBron James tacked on 35 points, Anthony Davis 27 of his own.
While the win is a big one for the Lakers who are looking to prove they can hit the ground running after a slow start stymied their playoff chances last year, fans took notice of something that happened before the game even tipped off on Wednesday night.
LeBron James notably leaves Russell Westbrook out of pregame greetings
LeBron James dapped up most of his competitors before the Wednesday evening game tipped off. Notably, though, James and his former teammate, Russell Westbrook, didn't embrace before the game.
Oh my. You can sense the tension and awkwardness of the moment through the video. This is like the NBA equivalent of showing up to a party your ex-partner is at and doing everything possible to make it as comfortable as possible, all while the tension remains palpably thick.
Westbrook, who was under the basket at the time of the greetings, appears to wait until James is done with his pleasantries to join the congregation around center court for tip-off. Some pointed out that Westbrook's pre-game routine has long been to isolate himself, but fans hungry for drama will interpret this video in a less rational way altogether.
Westbrook, who was traded to the Jazz last season, was subsequently waived and signed by the Clippers, bringing him back to the city of stars. His tenure with the Lakers didn't even come close to meeting individual expectations, earning a career-worst -1.6 box plus-minus in his 78 games with the Lakers.
Westbrook made some comments about his skills being complemented and accepted better with the Clippers that was perceived as a shot at the Lakers, but it's been difficult to gauge the level of animosity, if any, between James and Westbrook since the trade.
For now, this subtle lack of a pregame greeting is the best we have to go off of. Interpret it how you wish.