3 CB prospects Vikings fans should watch Saturday for long-term secondary security
The Minnesota Vikings are currently set to enter a bit of a rebuild. They signaled this when they let their quarterback, Kirk Cousins, walk in free agency before selecting J.J. McCarthy to replace him.
Sam Darnold didn't get the memo that the team was entering a rebuild though, as the former top pick has led the Vikings to two straight wins to start the year. Their Week 2 win over the San Fransisco 49ers was one of the bigger upsets of the week, as everybody had basically counted them out.
When the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, the Vikings will be looking to add a top cover cornerback to their defense. Many are expecting them to go in that direction with their top pick in the draft.
Here are a few top cornerback prospects that could end up Minnesota Vikings after next year's draft.
3. CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
The first thing to note here is that the top cornerbacks in the draft will likely be off the board, given the way Minnesota already has two wins. They likely won't select in the top ten which eliminates options like Will Johnson and Travis Hunter from coming to Minnesota.
Maybe the most intriguing cornerback prospect in the draft is the East Carolina defensive back, Shavon Revel Jr. Revel could end up going in the mid to late second round, but some mock drafts have him going as high as the mid-20s in the first round.
In case you're not familiar with Revel's game, let me introduce you. He's a physical 6-foot-3 defensive back who runs in the 4.4 range. His combination of speed and length alone makes him one of the more intriguing prospects in the league, regardless of position.
The obvious flaw on him is the fact that he's coming from East Carolina. If he can prove that he has the ability to cover high level receivers on a consistent basis, he could be a steal to acquire in the second round.
He may be a reach for the Vikings to pick in the middle of the first round. But when the second round rolls around, if Revel is on the board, Minnesota needs to take him.
2. CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Denzel Burke is one of the many Ohio State Buckeyes who could have declared for the NFL Draft last season and heard their name called in the first two rounds. But Burke, like many other Buckeyes, returned to school in pursuit of a National Championship and a win over Michigan.
For the length of his Ohio State career, Burke has been a true elite cover corner. He's never really overmatched, despite the caliber of talent that he's been put up against. He's the best defensive back on one of the best defenses in college football this year. 2024 should line up to be his breakout year, as the Ohio State defense is only going to make him better.
Burke is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect who should run in the 4.45-second range when the combine comes around. He's excellent in coverage, specifically when the ball is in the air.
His current projection would line him up to be the first-round pick for the Vikings. If the Vikings like his ability as much as many draft experts do, they will be looking to call his name on draft night.
Burke should have another dominant showing against Marshall this week, where his Ohio State defense looks to hold yet another school out of the end zone.
1. CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
The most intriguing prospect for the Vikings is Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison. Morrison is projected to go in the mid to late first round, yet he may be even better than that projection makes it seem.
The 6-foot cornerback prospect looks to be a true outside cover corner. He has elite speed that allows him to keep up with and shadow some of the faster pass-catchers in college football. His change of direction and short-area quickness are among some of the better tools in all of college football. I would definitely anticipate Morrison having an elite showing at the NFL Combine.
He's an elite ball hawk, despite still being 20 years old, who has the football IQ and the instincts of an NFL veteran. There is a chance that Morrison could play himself out of the territory of a Vikings pick in the first round, but if he's available in the first round, this should be Minnesota's pick.
Besides Will Johnson and Travis Hunter, Morrison is the best cornerback prospect in the draft.
Vikings fans can watch him play this weekend when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on Miami of Ohio at 3:30 PM EST. Morrison will likely make more plays than he allows.