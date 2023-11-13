Vikings get long-awaited reunion with former first rounder after Jordan Hicks injury
Nothing beats a good comeback story, and the Vikings could have a feel-good reunion before the 2023 season ends.
Minnesota Vikings star linebacker Jordan Hicks is dealing with a serious health situation. He was hospitalized with compartment syndrome in his right leg on Sunday night after Minnesota's blowout win over the New Orleans Saints. Hicks required prompt surgical intervention. Compartment syndrome is considered a surgical emergency with potentially devastating consequences if not addressed within six hours. He is not expected to play next weekend on Sunday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.
Although the Vikings aren't going to be able to replace a linebacker with Hicks' all-around production and skill-set in a pinch, they were able to find a player who can help the team both in the short term and during the stretch of the season, with the playoffs still a possibility.
Jordan Hicks injury leads to Vikings reunion with Anthony Barr
Former first-round pick Anthony Barr is headed back to the Twin Cities amidst Hicks' injury. It's not often a mid-season signing gets a fanbase excited, but Barr is an incredible athlete in his own right and was once a star for an excellent Vikings defense. He made four straight Pro Bowls from 2015 to 2018, playing a very different role for the Vikings than the initially projected edge rusher profile he was tabbed with coming out of UCLA.
That means Barr can do some of the things Hicks is able to do, but it is possible Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores could try to get more out of him as a pass rusher. The Vikes already have one of the best edge rushers in the game in Danielle Hunter, but maybe Barr can add extra juice.
Expectations for Barr won't be high, since he's ultimately a depth piece who can help the team out with Hicks in need of some time to recover. However, Barr isn't your average off-the-street free agent. He's a talented, versatile football player who can give the Vikings' defense a boost for more than just one week.