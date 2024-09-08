Vikings aren’t the only team struggling to find an adequate J.J. McCarthy replacement
J.J. McCarthy is one of the more talented young quarterbacks around the game of football today. He was a five star prospect coming into the University of Michigan, where he continued to do nothing but win.
He was never the game breaking talent like Bryce Young, Caleb Williams or CJ Stroud were while in college, but McCarthy has always been a natural born winner and it's something that you can't really deny about the young man.
With that in mind, it makes sense as to why the Minnesota Vikings were willing to use a top 15 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to bring McCarthy to Minnesota as their quarterback of the future.
The Vikings and McCarthy didn't get off to the best start though. During the preseason, McCarthy would tear his meniscus resulting in a full reconstructive surgery that would end his rookie season before it even started.
Since the injury, Minnesota has been left picking up the pieces in their quarterback room, basically forced to wave the white flag on the 2024 season because of McCarthy's injury. But the Vikings aren't the only team that's struggling to replace McCarthy.
Michigan struggling to replace J.J. McCarthy much like the Vikings are
McCarthy's alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines, miss their signal caller as much as any team misses any player. Michigan took a big hit to their roster, specifically on offense, but they were still expected to be a good team in college football.
We're now through two weeks of college football and Michigan has two weeks where they have struggled. Week 1, they struggled against a bad Fresno State team before pulling away at the end of the game. Their quarterback play didn't look great in the game and Davis Warren's job as the signal caller was already being brought into question.
Week 2, Michigan got their test against a very good Texas team. Warren would brutally flop, throwing two interceptions and losing in a blowout at home against the Longhorns.
This team looks like a shell of the team that went undefeated and won the National Championship a year ago. Of course, the losses of people like Blake Corum, Zak Zinter and Jim Harbaugh are huge reasons for why the Wolverines have looked so bad this year, but you can't overlook the loss of McCarthy.
I'm not sure which team, Michigan or the Vikings, is going to miss McCarthy more this season. I guess we'll be able to tell at the end of the football season.