A Vikings-Broncos trade that gives Brian Flores the star he needs
The Minnesota Vikings could transform their secondary overnight with this big draft-day trade.
By John Buhler
This may not be the year to be a fan of either the Denver Broncos or the Minnesota Vikings. While both proud franchises are expected to pursue quarterbacks in the top-half of the first round, look at what divisions they play in. Denver is always looking up at the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, while Minnesota has to deal with the Detroit Lions being good for once.
At the very least, these teams feel like they are a year away from being a year away. However, landing the right rookie quarterback for them in the first round could be huge for their turnarounds. For the Vikings, they may not be down for long. As for Denver, now is a great time to do what is necessary to get the Broncos out of its nearly decade-long, self-perpetuating quagmire. They have been so bad.
Fortunately, I have a trade proposal that may expedite the process for both non-contending teams.
This deal would get Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores the rock star he needs in the defensive backfield in perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II. They will have to give up the No. 23 overall pick this that used to belong to the Houston Texans, as well as a seventh-round pick to make the money work, but at least they pick up a third-round pick from the Broncos as well with this.
Denver gets just under $250K in more assets from Minnesota, but let me explain why this deal works.
How to get Patrick Surtain II on the Vikings without giving up No. 11 pick
Surtain may be one of the best young defensive backs in the game today, but he is not playing on a gargantuan contract. Minnesota can use this to its advantage for two years, if we count the fifth-year option, before potentially tagging him. This allows the Vikings some time to draft a new quarterback and figure out how to get their all-world wide receiver Justin Jefferson paid above full market value.
This third-round pick the Vikings recoup from the Broncos in the Surtain deal will help them have more leverage to trade up from No. 11 to draft someone like Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy inside the top four. Yes, they could draft a player with that pick, but No. 11 and No. 76 this year, plus next year's first will have to be part of the package to move up to get a quarterback. Minnesota has to nail this.
It is because the Vikings do not have a day-two pick right now. They will only have one first-round pick if they use No. 23 to get Surtain. Thus, you can see why getting a day-two pick this year is so crucial if they want to go about adding Surtain in addition to getting a rookie quarterback. So why would Denver want to do this trade? They get that No. 23 pick! Combined with the No. 12 pick, that is spicy!
See, the price of doing business with Denver will cost the Vikings a chance to leapfrog the Broncos in hot pursuit of a quarterback. Denver may have the worse pick inside the top-half of the draft over Minnesota, but gaining the pick that used to belong to the Texans could get the Broncos ahead of the Vikings, or really anyone, to draft a quarterback. They could even move up to No. 2 with this package.
Flores will have to really want Surtain to make this deal. Otherwise, Bo Nix is the Vikings' quarterback.